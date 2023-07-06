McDonald's Says Goodbye to Grimace as Purple Shake Hysteria Continues

Grimace said goodbye to the McDonald's social media accounts today. He's had the controls since June 12th, when the restaurant chain decided to celebrate Grimace's Birthday. While this was supposed to be a month-long party for the big purple tastebud, it has evolved into a bit of a viral moment. (Yeah, that's right, Grimace is a tastebud! Weird right?) But, even funnier than his cryptic tweets has been the fan response to the Grimace shake. It's a frosty violet concoction that fans decided to make into a viral horror meme. The kids are pretty great at crafting surreal TikTok's and reels, so it's only natural they would find a use for purple slime. Check out some of the goodbyes down below!

"Our fans have amazing childhood memories of their birthdays at McDonald's...and Grimace's Birthday is all about paying homage to the amazing, fun moments we all share," said Tariq Hassan, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at McDonald's USA. "We're excited to put a modern spin on these memories to continue to drive McDonald's relevance with a new generation. Grimace is the perfect lovable icon to have McDonald's meet our fans at the intersection of nostalgia and culture."

u made me feel so specialll ty

say goodbye grimace nowww pic.twitter.com/7KUgNWk4t2 — McDonald's (@McDonalds) July 6, 2023

Did you end up trying a Grimace Shake? Let us know down in the comments!