McDonald's Says Goodbye to Grimace as Purple Shake Hysteria Continues
Grimace said goodbye to the McDonald's social media accounts today. He's had the controls since June 12th, when the restaurant chain decided to celebrate Grimace's Birthday. While this was supposed to be a month-long party for the big purple tastebud, it has evolved into a bit of a viral moment. (Yeah, that's right, Grimace is a tastebud! Weird right?) But, even funnier than his cryptic tweets has been the fan response to the Grimace shake. It's a frosty violet concoction that fans decided to make into a viral horror meme. The kids are pretty great at crafting surreal TikTok's and reels, so it's only natural they would find a use for purple slime. Check out some of the goodbyes down below!
"Our fans have amazing childhood memories of their birthdays at McDonald's...and Grimace's Birthday is all about paying homage to the amazing, fun moments we all share," said Tariq Hassan, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at McDonald's USA. "We're excited to put a modern spin on these memories to continue to drive McDonald's relevance with a new generation. Grimace is the perfect lovable icon to have McDonald's meet our fans at the intersection of nostalgia and culture."
u made me feel so specialll ty— McDonald's (@McDonalds) July 6, 2023
say goodbye grimace nowww pic.twitter.com/7KUgNWk4t2
Emotional time for us all
Goodbye Grimace https://t.co/MQq35XwBqQ pic.twitter.com/gzARZZxtfc— Jose B (@Jose_Ben01) July 6, 2023
Too little time with us
STAY WITH ME PLEASE https://t.co/fYkwO9laPT— Quinton Reviews🎬 (@Q_Review) July 6, 2023
People really thankful
Thank you Grimace for inspiring the greatest internet trend in over the last five years. Hope you had a great birthday and birth month! I know I enjoyed the last month 😂#GrimacesBirthday https://t.co/tsMDFe70Pp— Jeremy (@TheSkiba20) July 6, 2023
This would make too much sense
I stg if the viral success of the Grimace shake doesn’t lead to a semi-ironic return of all the McDonaldland characters. Gen Z is DYING for some McDonalds lore https://t.co/FPEUjaJZSH— Jacob deNobel (@Jacob_deNobel) July 6, 2023
Gotta keep an eye on him
Quitting your job to run against the long incumbent mayor in an upcoming election https://t.co/OSzemoRscb— Niko Stratis (@nikostratis) July 6, 2023
You don't have to leave
NOOO NOO STAY WITH ME PLEASE BABE NOO https://t.co/6mk5Y49Ofy— (Gabe)🎙 (@RealGamerduck) July 6, 2023
GOAT
no one could’ve anticipated the way he disrupted the industry. forever a legend https://t.co/EMCYs9nIJL— James (@CaucasianJames) July 6, 2023
LOL tremendous
The ritual is completed.
At great cost, He is sealed once again.
Bury your dead. Mourn your losses.
Goodbye Grimace. https://t.co/hCuHypFYGH— 𝓹𝓻𝓮𝓽𝓽𝔂𝓫𝓸𝔂🧸 (@gloomtears_) July 6, 2023