McDonald's May Have an Anime Collab In the Works

It might seem strange at first, but anime and McDonald's go way back. Over the years, the pair have teamed up time and again on everything from promos to Happy Meal toys. Of course, that does not even touch upon the number of anime series that feature McDonald's in some form. When it comes to chain restaurants in anime, McDonald's reigns supreme, and now a new promo has netizens betting on a surprising collaboration.

The update comes from McDonald's firsthand as the brand took to social media this week with a promo. As you can see below, the clip puts McDonald's up front as we see its legacy in film. A number of live-action references are shown from past movies and TV series. And in that mix, you can find The Devil Is a Part-Timer.

Of course, anime fans will understand why McDonald's chose to highlight this anime link. The Devil Is a Part-Timer not only sent out its second season as of late, but the anime is all about fast food. The supernatural comedy tells the story of a powerful devil who is transported into the human world and lands a job at McDonald's. As other unnatural employees join the gang, The Devil Is a Part-Timer sees its lead flag under the strain of this drama.

After releasing this new promo, McDonald's showed other footage from shows like Loki before teasing a special announcement on August 14th. For all week know, the fast food brand could be teaming up with the next Marvel TV show, or this promo could be the start of a new campaign. If that is the case, we are going to start petitioning for a full-blown McDonald's anime, and we're not going to rest until our pitch is heard!

If you are not familiar with The Devil Is a Part-Timer, it is currently streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu. For more info on the hit series, you can read its official synopsis here: "Being soundly thrashed by the hero Emilia, the Devil King and his general beat a hasty retreat to a parallel universe...only to land smack in the middle of bustling, modern-day Tokyo! Lacking the magic necessary to return home, the two are forced to assume human identities and live average human lives until they can find a better solution. And to make ends meet, Satan finds gainful employment at a nearby fast food joint! With his devilish mind set on working his way up the management food chain, what will become of his thirst for conquest?!"

What do you think about this surprising McDonald's collaboration? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!