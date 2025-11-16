7 Massive MCU Stars Whose Marvel Futures We Still Don’t Know (#2 Makes Me So Mad)

It still hasn’t been officially confirmed whether some of the biggest actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will actually be reprising their superhero roles. Undoubtedly, actors got many more opportunities to develop their MCU characters during the Infinity Saga, which released between 2008 and 2019. In more recent years, it’s been rare to see actors returning to the MCU very quickly, though the likes of Mark Ruffalo, Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, and others have broken this trend. Some actors still don’t have confirmed futures in the MCU, and, surprisingly, this includes some of the franchise’s biggest stars.

Marvel Studios has confirmed that some of its biggest actors will be returning for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars in 2026 and 2027. This includes 27 stars featured in March 2025’s cast announcement. While there is speculation more actors will be announced to be returning in Doomsday, it’s a concern we haven’t yet had confirmation that some of these huge stars, including some fan-favorites of the MCU, will be returning. We hope these seven stars do have futures in the MCU, especially since some have been in the franchise since the very start.

7) Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton’s Hawkeye

Unseen since his first solo MCU project, Hawkeye, in 2021, Jeremy Renner hasn’t yet been confirmed to return to the MCU, though has teased his reprisal. Renner’s near-fatal snowplow accident in 2023 put him out of commission for a while, but it seems he is ready to get back in action, and has started to drop hints about Hawkeye season 2. As a founding member of the Avengers, it would be great to see Clint Barton reunite with some of his former teammates in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, too, but it’s unclear what the future holds for Hawkeye.

6) Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury

Despite his disappointing run in Secret Invasion in 2023, Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury persists as one of the most significant, influential, and notable figures in the MCU. Most recently, he helped Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, and Ms. Marvel from the orbiting SABER Space Station, introducing him to multiversal anomalies which could lead to his return in Avengers: Doomsday. Jackson has noted that he’s always happy to keep coming back as Nick Fury, but it’s unclear whether Marvel Studios still has plans for the former Director of SHIELD after his recent adventures were so divisive.

5) Brie Larson as Carol Danvers’ Captain Marvel

Nick Fury’s closest ally also doesn’t have a confirmed future, but it would be a shame for Captain Marvel to be ignored. Brie Larson has always received undue and unfounded criticism for her role of Carol Danvers, which might have pushed Marvel to push her aside more often. While Brie Larson hasn’t been officially announced for Avengers: Doomsday, her recent appearance in a blonde wig has spurred speculation Captain Marvel will soon return. Since the alternate universe from the end of The Marvels is expected to be explored in Doomsday, it would be great to see Danvers back in action.

4) Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector’s Moon Knight

After playing Apocalypse in 20th Century Fox’s X-Men franchise and voiced Miguel O’Hara’s Spider-Man 2099 in Sony’s animated Spider-Verse movies, Oscar Isaac finally joined the MCU in 2022. Moon Knight saw Isaac play the titular character, the avatar of the Egyptian god Khonshu, and he proved himself to be one of the MCU’s most powerful, versatile, and popular new characters. His future hasn’t been confirmed, however, and Oscar Isaac’s new comments suggest he has no plans to work with Disney again unless changes are made behind the scenes. We hope this is resolved so Isaac can return as Moon Knight.

3) Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange

Since his debut in 2016, Benedict Cumberbatch has become a cornerstone of the MCU as the Master of the Mystic Arts, Doctor Strange. Strange is one of the few characters with knowledge of multiversal concepts as the MCU heads into Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, so it would be a shame for him — and Charlize Theron’s Clea — to be omitted. Cumberbatch has teased his return in Doomsday and in Doctor Strange 3, but Marvel Studios hasn’t yet confirmed his involvement in either. We are desperate for Strange’s story to continue after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ cliffhanger ending.

2) Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff’s Scarlet Witch

Her first solo series, WandaVision, quickly became one of the MCU’s most popular projects in 2021, but her story took a divisive turn in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The 2022 movie turned Wanda Maximoff’s Scarlet Witch into a villain, but ended with her sacrificing herself. She has been confirmed to be dead, but there have been massive calls for Elizabeth Olsen to reprise the role nonetheless, especially after the reincarnations of her sons, Billy (Joe Locke) and Tommy Maximoff (Ruaridh Mollica). We hope VisionQuest or Avengers: Doomsday in 2026 brings the Scarlet Witch back to life.

1) The Entire Eternals Cast

Okay, this is a bit of a cheat, as this totals ten huge stars. However, the fact that not a single member of the MCU’s Eternals team has been confirmed to be returning is criminal. Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Don Lee, Lia McHugh, Angelina Jolie, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, and Kumail Nanjiani might have had a polarizing MCU debut in 2021, but Eternals has received retrospective praise, so it would be great to see them any of them return. The Eternals team could be a key fixture of the MCU, so Marvel should ignoring them.

