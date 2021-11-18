Will Forte and Cheri Oteri Star in Audible’s MIDDLESPACE Clip (Exclusive)

Audible has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive clip from MIDDLESPACE: The Rebels Attack, And Then The Other Side Attacks As Well, a new comedy podcast debuting on the platform. The series, which premieres on the audio platform Thursday, November 18th, is created, written, and directed by The Office‘s Paul Lieberstein, with an all-star cast led by Will Forte. The exclusive clip, which you can check out here, features the voice talents of Forte and Cheri Oteri, and provides a sneak peek into the series’ seventh episode.

In MIDDLESPACE, Starship Captain George Cottonhammer (Will Forte) is bored by his job, annoys his staff, and daydreams about opening an intergalactic burger franchise. But the Captain’s life changes forever when he refuses to answer an intergalactic distress call that turns out to be a trap, giving the universe’s least likely hero a chance to actually become one.

“One of the things Will [Forte] did was just — he’s just such a likable guy that he can do some, maybe unlikeable things. But I think we all know people like that,” Liebertstein told our sister site PopCulture.com.”We’ve all experienced it and it’s not the exact same situation, but it’s a classroom and there’s a teacher like that and we’ve all been there and we’ve probably all had a job in which we’re there. I mean, we’ve all experienced it at one level or another.”

The series also features the voice talents of Sunita Mani, Wyatt Cenac, Clark Duke, Gillian Jacobs, Chris Smith, Rainn Wilson, John Malkovich, Alex Moffat, Amanda Lund, Cooper Foster, Dave Ahdoot, Fortune Feimster, George Bladon, Janine Poreba, Jon Gabrus, Lennon Parham, and Paul Lieberstein. The series is produced by Audible Originals and Above Average Productions.

“It’s basically like a sci-fi, but I’m kind of calling it anti-sci-fi. I’ve always felt that these captains of spaceships care so much about their jobs and put themselves, put their lives on the line every week it shows and it just seems so false to me,” Lieberstein explained. “I just feel there’d be a union and people would want to put themselves in the line zero times. And so this was taking that position, and trying to put a more realistic, or at least, comic character.”

