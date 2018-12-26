‘Midnight, Texas’ Cancelled by NBC

NBC has canceled supernatural drama Midnight, Texas after two seasons.

The series is based on a set of novels by Charlaine Harris, who also wrote The Southern Vampire Mysteries, which were the basis for HBO’s True Blood.

Midnight, Texas premiered with a 10-episode season in the summer of 2017. It was the top new drama of the summer and NBC ordered a second season of nine episodes. The new season was moved to a fall premiere.

The second season saw some changes, both on screen and behind the scenes. Eric Charmelo and Nicole Snyder replaced Monica Owusu-Breen as showrunner. The second season also lacked stars Sarah Ramos and Yul Vazquez.

Most of the second season aired Fridays at 9 p.m. The series shifted to 8 p.m. last week. It has averaged 2 million viewers and a 0.4 in the 19-49 demographic, down from the first season average. The finale airs on December 28th.

Here’s the NBC synopsis of the series:

The town of Midnight sits on a veil between the living and hell.

The supernatural thriller, which is based on the best-selling book series by Charlaine Harris (author of the novels that inspired “True Blood”), takes a journey into a remote Texas town where nothing is what it seems. In Midnight, Texas, being normal is strange and only outsiders fit in. It’s a mysterious safe haven for those who are different — a perfect place for anyone looking to hide from the outside world.

“Midnight, Texas” stars François Arnaud (“The Borgias”) as Manfred, a charming, powerful psychic who can communicate with spirits and finds safety in Midnight surrounding himself with both human and supernatural allies. Midnight is also home to Bobo (Dylan Bruce, “Orphan Black”), proprietor of Midnight’s local pawn shop; Fiji (Parisa Fitz-Henley, “Luke Cage”), a witch who owns the local wiccan shop; Olivia (Arielle Kebbel, “Ballers”), a mysterious assassin with a weapon for every occasion; Joe (Jason Lewis, “Sex and the City”), an angel who knows all of Midnight’s secrets having been around for millennia; Lemuel (Peter Mensah, “True Blood”), a wise vampire with a long history in Midnight.

As the town members’ bond is stronger than ever, the mysterious arrival of new hotel owners threatens the balance of Midnight. “Midnight, Texas” is based on the best-selling book series by Charlaine Harris (author of the novels that inspired “True Blood”) and executive produced by Eric Charmelo (“Supernatural”), Nicole Snyder (“Supernatural”) and David Janollari (“Six Feet Under”), and produced by Universal Television and David Janollari Entertainment.

What do you think of NBC canceling Midnight, Texas? Let us know in the comments!