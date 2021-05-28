The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Finale Make Major Change to the Ducks

✖

In the new Mighty Ducks series on Disney+, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, the beloved hockey team that movie fans fell in love with is no longer made up of underdogs. The new Ducks have become a powerhouse organization and the villains of the new TV series, bullying the members of the Don't Bothers. On Friday, the first season of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers was released on Disney+, and it delivered another pretty massive change to the Ducks team, one that fans may not have been expecting.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers! Continue reading at your own risk...

The Season 1 finale of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers follows the events of the state hockey tournament, but takes a turn ahead of the championship. The Don't Bothers are set to take on the Ducks for the title, but Sophie re-injures her knee and playing on it could cause permanent damage. Without Sophie, the Don't Bothers wouldn't have enough players, so they decided as a team to forfeit and let the Ducks have the trophy. However, this was followed up with a challenge.

The Don't Bothers challenged the Ducks to a game away from the spotlight, back at the Ice Palace. Coach T suggests that, if the Ducks win, the Don't Bothers have to quit the league for good. Bombay and Evan offer an intriguing counter. If the Don't Bothers win, they get to take back the Ducks name.

As you can probably guess, the Don't Bothers eventually win, but not without a little help from the original Mighty Ducks. Going into the third period, the Don't Bothers were down by a couple of goals and all seemed lost. But Bombay inspired them with the jerseys worn by his first team. Donning the old, bright green Mighty Ducks jerseys (complete with the D-5 district in the middle of the logo), the Don't Bothers fight back to win the game and regain the beloved name. And of course, they score the winning goal using the iconic Flying V.

In the final shot of the season, Bombay drives his zamboni over the ice at his rink, revealing the classic logo, along with the words "Ice Palace Home of The Mighty Ducks."

If The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers returns for Season 2, the main characters will be taking on the role of the titular team, and bringing joy back to the Ducks' good name.