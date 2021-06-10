The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers EP Teases a New Direction in Season 2

✖

The first season of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers ended in pretty epic fashion, with the underdog Don't Bothers beating their rivals in a game with the iconic Ducks name on the line. At this point, a second season hasn't been officially ordered by Disney+, but a renewal seems more than likely. If (when) Mighty Ducks returns, the team at the center of the series will have their beloved name back, but that likely won't be the only change in store for the popular show.

Mighty Ducks creator and executive producer Steven Brill sat down with ComicBook.com to unpack the Season 1 finale and look ahead to what awaits in Season 2, should Disney move forward with another installment. While Brill didn't share any specific plans, he revealed that the goal will likely be to change directions with a different kind of story in Season 2, following the model of the original Mighty Ducks movies.

"I didn't want to end it on a cliffhanger. I don't know how to do that, I don't think it's fair," Brill said of the Season 1 finale. "I think you've really got to tie everything up and then to start the second season, we've got to undo everything and start over with new energy and maybe some new characters, maybe new venues. That's the way I look at it. So that's thinking of it like Mighty Ducks was one movie, Mighty Ducks 2 was a whole new thing, a sequel. And I think our second season will feel like a sequel, not a second season as much as a TV show, a sequel in a movie."

In order to make that leap and treat a potential second season of Game Changers like a sequel to a movie, Brill believes that there will need to be a completely different approach to Season 2. In the original movies, the sequel saw the team leave their home ice and join an international hockey tournament. The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers needs its own version of that next step, whatever that may be.

"If you look at the structure of the Mighty Ducks movie to Mighty Ducks 2, I think that shows you a way you can go," Brill told us. "You can take these people to a new place. To be perfectly honest, we haven't settled on what Season 2 will be because it hasn't been ordered officially. And there's a chance we might just decide, 'Okay, let's go back to the Ice Palace and let's pick it up a year later, or six months later after the events that you saw in Season 1. And let's keep it all locked in place and come up with some stories.' We can do that. But my instinct right now is to reconfigure it."

