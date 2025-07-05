7 Questions The X-Files Fans Still Want Answered

Chris Carter’s groundbreaking series The X-Files redefined science fiction on television, creating a cultural phenomenon that blended monster-of-the-week horror with an intricate government conspiracy mythology. For nine seasons and two revival series, FBI agents Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) investigated the strange and unexplained, their search for the truth captivating multiple generations of viewers. Undeniably, the show’s core strength was its complex narrative, a shadowy puzzle box of alien colonists, clandestine syndicates, and powerful artifacts that kept audiences guessing. Plus, Mulder’s unwavering belief and Scully’s steadfast skepticism provided the perfect lens through which to explore a world where the truth was perpetually out of reach.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While The X-Files provided answers to some of its biggest mysteries over its long run, its willingness to retcon, misdirect, and leave certain threads ambiguous means that many significant questions were never fully resolved. Furthermore, the series finale and the subsequent revivals, in trying to offer closure, often raised even more questions, rewriting established lore and leaving the ultimate fate of humanity and its key players shrouded in mystery. These are fundamental The X-Files enigmas that continue to fuel fan theories and debates to this day.

1) What Was the Alien Colonists’ Final Plan?

Image courtesy of Fox

The central pillar of the original The X-Files mythology was the impending colonization of Earth by a mysterious alien race, with a date set for December 22, 2012. The Syndicate, a shadowy cabal of powerful men, collaborated with these Colonists, ostensibly to develop a vaccine against the alien black oil virus while secretly working to save themselves. This looming apocalypse drove the series’ narrative for years. However, the 2012 date passed without incident between the original series and the revivals. The revival seasons then introduced a completely new threat: a man-made plague engineered by the Cigarette Smoking Man (William B. Davis), designed to depopulate the planet.

This massive shift in the central conflict left the fate and intentions of the original alien Colonists completely unresolved. The show never clarified what happened to the extraterrestrial threat that formed the foundation of its conspiracy, leaving it unknown whether they were defeated off-screen, simply abandoned their plans, or if the entire invasion plot was a form of misdirection. This creates a gaping hole in the mythology, as fans are left to wonder about the status of the aliens who were once positioned as humanity’s ultimate extinction-level threat.

2) What’s the Truth About Samantha Mulder?

Image courtesy of Fox

The search for Fox Mulder’s abducted sister, Samantha (portrayed as a child primarily by Vanessa Morley), was the emotional engine of the entire series. Her disappearance as a child defined Mulder’s life, fueling his obsession with the paranormal and his quest for the truth. Throughout the show, the narrative provided multiple, often contradictory, explanations for her fate. She was presented as a bargaining chip in the Syndicate’s dealings with the aliens, the subject of horrific hybridization experiments, and a clone living a hidden life. The original The X-Files series seemed to offer a definitive answer in the Season 7 episode “Closure,” revealing that Samantha had been rescued by benevolent spiritual entities known as “walk-ins” who saved her from her tormentors.

While this provided Mulder with a form of spiritual peace, many fans remain unconvinced that this is the complete and objective truth. Given the show’s history of deception, the “walk-in” explanation could be interpreted as a purely subjective experience, a vision granted to Mulder so he could finally let go. The ambiguity of whether this spiritual conclusion represents the factual reality of what happened to Samantha or simply a necessary psychological balm for the show’s hero remains a central point of debate for The X-Files.

3) What’s the Full Extent of William’s Powers?

Image courtesy of Fox

William (played as a teenager by Miles Robbins), the son of Dana Scully, is arguably the most important character in the entire X-Files mythology outside of the main duo. Conceived under mysterious circumstances and revealed to be the first successful human-alien hybrid, he was a figure of immense significance to the Syndicate, the aliens, and the future of humanity. After being given up for adoption to protect him, he reappeared as a teenager in the revival seasons, exhibiting a range of terrifying psychic abilities. For instance, he demonstrated the capacity for astral projection, large-scale psionic manipulation, and even caused his enemies to violently explode with his mind.

Despite showcasing these incredible powers, the series never fully explained their origin, nature, or ultimate limits. It remains unclear if his abilities are a product of alien DNA, a result of the experiments performed on Scully, or something else entirely. His powers seem to operate on an almost god-like level, yet their purpose remains a mystery. The narrative provides no clear indication whether he is destined to be a savior, a weapon, or the catalyst for a new phase of human evolution, making the true scope of his existence one of the biggest unknowns.

4) Is the Cigarette Smoking Man’s Paternity Claim True?

Image courtesy of Fox

The eleventh season of The X-Files dropped one of its most controversial bombshells. In a series of flashbacks, the villainous Cigarette Smoking Man claimed that he, not Fox Mulder, was William’s biological father. He revealed that he used alien science to impregnate an unconscious Scully during the Season 7 episode “En Ami,” an act of supreme violation against the show’s heroine. This revelation reframed William’s conception from a miracle of science and love into a product of the series’ most monstrous figure, deeply tainting one of the few moments of hope for Mulder and Scully.

The problem is that the series never definitively confirms this claim. The CSM is a master manipulator and a pathological liar, and the narrative presents his confession without any independent verification. It is left entirely ambiguous whether this is a genuine (and reasonably despised) retcon or just the last cruel psychological attack from a dying villain. This uncertainty hangs over the entire legacy of the show’s central characters and their son, as the truth of William’s parentage was left unresolved.

5) What’s the Fate of John Doggett?

Image courtesy of Fox

For the final two seasons of its original run, The X-Files shifted its focus to two new lead characters, John Doggett (Robert Patrick) and Monica Reyes (Annabeth Gish). Doggett was a pragmatic ex-marine and a firm skeptic, while Reyes was an intuitive believer in the supernatural. They carried the show after Duchovny’s departure and became integral parts of the X-Files universe, closing out the original series as the primary investigators of the paranormal. While initially a divisive change, fans grew to appreciate their dynamic and their dedication to the cause.

However, the revival seasons offered them a deeply unsatisfying fate. While Reyes reappeared in a compromised role, reluctantly serving the Cigarette Smoking Man out of self-preservation, John Doggett was completely absent. His fate was never mentioned or addressed in any way, leaving a massive gap in the story for a character who had been a central hero for two full seasons. His complete and unexplained disappearance from the narrative is a glaring omission that leaves his story entirely unfinished.

6) What Happened to the Remnants of the Syndicate?

Image courtesy of Fox

The Syndicate was the primary human antagonist for the first six seasons of The X-Files. This global shadow government controlled politicians, militaries, and corporations, all while collaborating with alien Colonists to further their own agenda. Their reign came to a shocking end in the episode “One Son,” when the entire leadership council was systematically incinerated by a group of faceless alien rebels. This was presented as the complete and total destruction of the organization that had orchestrated decades of deception.

Unfortunately, it strains credulity to believe that a conspiracy so vast and deeply entrenched could be completely decapitated in a single stroke. The Syndicate had countless operatives, vast resources, and global infrastructure, and the series never explored the fallout of their sudden collapse. The narrative never addressed whether splinter factions emerged or if other figures stepped in to fill the power vacuum. The show simply moved on to new conspiracies, leaving the ultimate fate of the Syndicate’s extensive network and lingering influence an unanswered question.

7) What’s the True Nature of the Black Oil?

Image courtesy of Fox

The sentient black oil, code-named “Purity,” was a narrative cornerstone of the X-Files‘s mythology. It was a terrifying and versatile threat, capable of acting as a standalone life form, a medium for alien consciousness to possess a human host, and a key component of the colonization plan. It could control, manipulate, and kill, serving as the primary biological weapon of the alien Colonists. Its first appearance, seeping into the eyes of a host, became one of the show’s most iconic and terrifying images.

Despite its central role, the fundamental origin and nature of the black oil remain a mystery. The show never fully clarified if it is a naturally occurring life form from another planet, a piece of advanced biotechnology, or a nanite virus. While often referred to as the life force of the aliens themselves, its exact properties were never fully explained beyond its function as a tool for invasion. The question of whether it possesses its own consciousness or purpose independent of the Colonists was never resolved, leaving the nature of this iconic entity open to speculation.

What X-Files mysteries still keep you up at night? Share your biggest unanswered questions in the comments!