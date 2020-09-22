Mighty Express Launches on Netflix

If you've been looking for a new animated series for your kids to adore, Spin Master has just the series for you. Spin Master Entertainment's new series Mighty Express is now on Netflix, a CG animated preschool series from the famed makers of PAW Patrol. The new series is animated by Vancouver-based toon house Atomic Cartoons and focuses on a team of trains and their best buddies, all of whom are trying to get the day's delivered to their destination on time. The series looks adorable, and you can check out the official trailer for Mighty Express in the video above.

“Spin Master Entertainment excels at developing evergreen global properties through compelling story telling and engaging characters that resonate with audiences,” said Spin Master Entertainment’s Executive Vice President Jennifer Dodge. “From the importance of friendship and teamwork, to boosting kids’ confidence in their own attributes and abilities, the Mighty Express series is a fun place for children to laugh and learn alongside the characters in the show. We are so excited for families to discover our first Netflix original series and we look forward to developing more content for the platform in the future.”

Mighty Express is the first series from Spin Master Entertainment to launch straight to a streaming platform, and is wholly owned by Spin Master. They own all of the distribution rights and licensing, and fans can expect a toy line to launch in 2021.

The series is created and executive produced by Keith Chapman and Jennifer Dodge as well as Spin Master co-founder and Co-CEO Ronnen Harary.

You can find the official description for Mighty Express below.

"Hop on the fast track to Tracksville, where, in a vast, playful, quirky world crisscrossed by railway tracks, a team of trains and their kid best-buddies keep things moving and get the delivery done no matter what the trouble – one adventure after another! Each of the trains has a specialty which they use when going on Mega Missions or hauling cargo, be it animals, equipment, or giant dinosaur bones. They always rise to the occasion when trouble strikes!"

Mighty Express is available on Netflix now.