Netflix’s Mindhunter Season 2 Full Trailer Released

Netflix has released the full trailer for Mindhunter season 2, the series that examines the history of how the FBI came re-evaluate its investigation and profiling of serial killers in the late ’70s – 80s era. The show has gained notoriety for its eerie portrayal of real-life serial killers, and season 2 is about to up the ante in a big way.

Watch the trailer for Netflix’s Mindhunter season 2 above, and get the full breakdown below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the end of season 1 Holden Ford’s (Jonathan Groff) method of befriending and interviewing incarcerated serial killers for better profiling strategies was being called into question by his superiors and colleagues, Wendy Carr (Anna Torv) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany). Ford seemed to be getting in too deep with the killers such as Ed Kemper (Cameron Britton), who managed to get so close to Ford that he could’ve killed the lawman in prison hospital ward. Ford was left feeling a major panic attack after his near-death encounter with Kemper, finally realizing that his pursuit had cost him both personal and professional relationships, and nearly his life.

As you see in the season 2 trailer above, Mindhunter season 2 will pick up with this storyline of how Ford’s methods are put under scrutiny by the bureau, with there being clear conflict between factions of supporters and opposition to Ford’s methods within the bureau. It’s a conflict that will be ratched up to new levels of tension when new killings begin to plague the nation.

If you’re not a history buff, Mindhunter season 2 will explore the infamous Wayne Williams murders in Atlanta between 1979-81. Williams would murder 28 children, teens and adults – all of whom were African-American. The case is especially rich for Mindhunters season 2 as the murders invited much public scrutiny on law enforcement to catch the killer, and the fact that Williams was an African-American perpetrator. The footage in the trailer hints at how law enforcement in Atlanta was looking at the killings as a hate-crime perpetrated by the likes of the KKK, while Ford’s investigative methods, point in a very different direction.

Ford will once again look to the darker regions to solve this new case. Ed Kemper will be making his return, while two other famous killers – Charles Manson and David Berkowitz – will also be featured.

Mindhunter season 2 premieres on August 16th only on Netflix.