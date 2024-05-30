Pluto TV Announces 24/7 Mister Rogers Channel
Mister Rogers' Neighborhood is getting a full-time channel on Pluto.
Every day is about to be a beautiful day in the neighborhood for Pluto TV. The free streaming service already hosts many episodes of the beloved children's series Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, but the show has only been available as an on-demand option. In June, Pluto TV is launching a brand new channel that will keep Fred Rogers' iconic series on the air 24/7.
Pluto TV recently announced the launch of a Mister Rogers' Neighborhood channel, which will arrive on the service next month. The channel will consistently air various episodes of the beloved series, allowing fans to simply turn it on and hop in without searching for a specific episode.
This will be one of two new channels hitting Pluto TV in June, alongside a Spanish edition of The Weather Channel.
Coming Soon to Pluto TV
In addition to the Mister Rogers channel, Pluto TV is set to add dozens of movies to its free streaming roster in the month of June. You can check out the full list below!
13 Going on 30
21 and Over
Accident Man
Adaptation
Adventureland
Along Came a Spider
Apocalypto
The Aviator
Bad Asses
Bad Asses on the Bayou
Baywatch
Before I Go to Sleep
Big Fish
Boogie Nights
Branded
Brick Mansions
Brotherhood of the Wolf
Center Stage
Chinatown
Close Range
Closer
Collateral
Crawl
Dark Crystal
The Disappointments Room
Double Jeopardy (1999)
Drive
Eagle Eye
Eurotrip
Event Horizon
The Faculty
Faster
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Four Brothers
Fresh
From Dusk Till Dawn
From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money
From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman's Daughter
Galaxy Quest
Ghost in the Shell (2017)
Girl, Interrupted
Head of State
Heat
The House Bunny
Hyena Road
Identity
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
It Had to Be You (2000)
The Italian Job (2003)
Jumping the Broom
K-19: the Widowmaker
Kiss the Girls
Krull
Labyrinth
Last Action Hero
Life
Like a Boss
London Fields
Love is Strange (2014)
Machine Gun Preacher
The Mechanic
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Multiplicity
The Parallax View
Pet Sematary (2019)
Phantom
Philadelphia
Poltergeist
Postcards from the Edge
Punch-Drunk Love
Purple Rain
Rachel Getting Married
Red Heat
Rocketman
Runaway Bride (1999)
The Running Man
Safety Not Guaranteed
Salt
The School of Rock
Secret Window
Shaft
She's All That
Shooter (2007)
Showdown at the Grand
Single White Female
Sonic the Hedgehog
St. Elmo's Fire
Stardust
Stir Crazy (1980)
Super 8
Swingers
The Terminal
The Big Hit
The Infiltrator
The Lawnmower Man (Director's Cut)
The November Man
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Tourist
There Will Be Blood
Think Like a Man
Think Like a Man Too
Threesome (1994)
Titanic
Trainspotting
Transformers
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Tropic Thunder
True Grit (2010)
True Romance
Universal Soldier: Day Of Reckoning
Vanilla Sky
Vehicle 19
War of the Worlds (2005)
We Own the Night
Witness
The Wolf of Wall Street
