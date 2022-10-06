Monster High Dolls Are Getting a Reboot Ahead of New Nickelodeon Animated Series
Monster High is coming back in a big way with a live-action movie musical called Monster High: The Movie and and a new animated series dubbed Monster High: The Series on Nickelodeon. Naturally, the Monster High toys that took the world by storm in 2010 are also returning – with a twist. A "fangtastic" new collection of reimagined Monster High dolls and characters has been announced by Mattel, and complete breakdown can be found below. Note that you'll be able to order all of the new Monster High releases on October 1st. The retailer links won't be active until that time.
Mattel first introduced their Monster High product line in 2010, and it quickly became one of the most successful and beloved kids' properties of all time. It centers around the children of famous monsters and other mythical creatures who attend high school in the fictional town of New Salem. The franchise seeks to foster a more accepting world where everyone is proud to be their authentic self, which is more relevant now than ever before. T
Lisa McKnight, EVP, Global Head of Barbie and Dolls Portfolio had the following to say on the significance of the new Monster High dolls:
"Monster High fans have always been deeply connected to themes celebrating individuality and acceptance, the same themes that powered the brand to become one of the most successful and beloved kids' properties of all time. From the beginning, Monster High has stood for creating a more accepting world where everyone feels proud to be their authentic self, and as we refuel the franchise today with reimagined dolls and characters, a live-action movie and animated series in partnership with Nickelodeon, we encourage fans both original and new to embrace what makes us all unique"
Monster High Core Dolls Assortment
SRP: $24.99 | 4Y+ | Available at Amazon, Walmart and Target starting 10/1/22
- At Monster High we foster a more accepting world, where everyone is proud to be their authentic self.
- With school back in session, the ghouls are showing up in unique styles.
- Each doll has 12 points of articulation, detailed fashion, a pet, and pieces for tons of storytelling play.
- Collect all five ghouls: Frankie Stein, Clawdeen Wolf, Draculaura, Cleo de Nile, and Lagoona Blue.
Monster High Deuce Gorgon Doll
SRP: $24.99 | 4Y+ | Available 10/1/22 | Amazon Exclusive
- As the son of Medusa, Deuce Gorgon is without a doubt the ghoul-est guy around, and he certainly looks the part in his bespoke denim jacket and graphic tee.
- His snake-engraved shades are not only uber cool, but prevent him from turning people into stone with his gaze – talk about stone-cold style!
- With his loyal pet mouse Perseus at his side, Deuce Gorgon is more than ready for a spooktacular time. Doll cannot stand alone. Colors and decorations may vary
Monster High Toralei Doll
SRP: $24.99 | 4Y+ | Available 10/1/22 | Walmart Exclusive
- Toralei Stripe doll struts down the Monster High hallways in a clawsome fashion featuring a plaid skirt with claw-mark details, t-shirt with a creepy-cute cat graphic and cropped moto jacket.
- Her gore-geous, werecat-inspired look is complete with a chain belt, choker necklace and white combat boots.
- Toralei Stripe doll comes with a "Hissfits" t-shirt and her pet saber-tooth tiger, Sweet Fangs, plus spooktacular storytelling accessories, like a metallic "Hissfits" backpack, milk and kitty food and a smartphone. Doll cannot stand alone. Colors and decorations may vary.
Monster High Ghoulia Yelps Doll
SRP: $24.99 | 4Y+ | Available 10/1/22 | Target Exclusive
- Ghoulia Yelps doll struts down the Monster High hallways in a creeperific fashion featuring a pink vinyl skirt, graphic t-shirt and an oversized hoodie with a scary-cool print.
- Her gore-geous, zombie-inspired look is complete with a boo-tiful beanie, glasses and metallic combat boots.
- Ghoulia Yelp doll comes with her creepy-cute pet owl, Sir Hoots A Lot figure, and spooktacular storytelling accessories, like a skateboard, handheld video game, snack and smartphone. Doll cannot stand alone. Colors and decorations may vary.
Monster High The Coffin Bean Café Lounge Playset
SRP: $42.99 | 4Y+ | Available at Walmart and Amazon on 10/1/22
- Welcome to the Coffin Bean café, where the treats are dreadfully delightful. It's the hottest haunted spot in town for Monster High students to come after school, whether they want to hit the biteoloy books, chit chat while playing with monster pets, or enjoy scaretastically scrumptious snacks.
- This playset accommodates five Monster High dolls, making it the go-to place for the ghouls to come together and chill!
- It also includes three play areas and over 20 individual pieces, offering endless opportunities for storytelling and world-building. Dolls not included. Each sold separately, subject to availability. Colors and decorations may vary.
Monster High Draculaura Gore-ganizer Playset
SRP: $42.99 | 4Y+ | Available at Walmart and Amazon on 10/1/22
- If you've got it, haunt it! Create your own fangtastic look with the Draculaura Gore-ganizer playset.
- A little-known secret is that vampires use coffins for more than just sleeping. They also store beauty essentials inside, and the Draculaura Gore-ganizer is no exception! This makeup box comes with a compact mirror, comb, face stamper, stickers, and two life-size hair clips. Plus, Draculaura doll will never have another bad scare day again with her bat wing headband!
- Girls can get creative and style themselves just like Draculaura by using all the included accessories. The doll fits inside the Draculaura Gore-ganizer as well, making it perfect for on-the go play. Talk about a fab-boo-lous good time! Doll cannot stand alone. Colors and decorations may vary.