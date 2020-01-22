Monty Python Legend Michael Palin Reacts to Terry Jones Death

Earlier today the world was saddened to learn about the passing of Terry Jones, one of the co-founders of the British comedy group Monty Python. In the wake of his passing, his fellow surviving Pythons have begun to pay tribute to the late comedian with Michael Palin taking to Twitter to open up about his friendship with Jones.

“You will be very missed old friend,” Palin said. “I feel very fortunate to have shared so much of my life with Terry.”

Palin issued a longer statement as well to the BBC, saying: “Terry was one of my closest, most valued friends. He was kind, generous, supportive and passionate about living life to the full…He was far more than one of the funniest writer-performers of his generation, he was the complete Renaissance comedian – writer, director, presenter, historian, brilliant children’s author, and the warmest, most wonderful company you could wish to have.”

You will be very missed old friend. I feel very fortunate to have shared so much of my life with Terry. pic.twitter.com/4oNANoIeB2 — Michael Palin (@NotMichaelPalin) January 22, 2020

The two first met each other at Oxford University, where the pair performed with the comedy group The Oxford Revue. Along with the likes of Eric Idle, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, and Graham Chapman, the six comedians went on to form Monty Python. From 1969-1974, the group gained international acclaim thanks to their series Monty Python’s Flying Circus, going on to produce a variety of cult comedies including And Now For Something Completely Different, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Life of Brian, and The Meaning of Life, with Jones co-directing The Holy Grail and the sole director of Life of Brian and The Meaning of Life. Palin and Jones went on to collaborate together on other non-Python related projects as well. They co-created the British anthology series Ripping Yarns together

“Terry passed away on the evening of 21 January 2020 at the age of 77 with his wife Anna Soderstrom by his side after a long, extremely brave but always good humoured battle with a rare form of dementia, FTD,” Jones’ family said in a statement. “Over the past few days his wife, children, extended family and many close friends have been constantly with Terry as he gently slipped away at his home in North London. We have all lost a kind, funny, warm, creative and truly loving man whose uncompromising individuality, relentless intellect and extraordinary humour has given pleasure to countless millions across six decades.”

Jones is survived by his wife Anna Soderstrom, their daughter Siri, and two children from his previous marriage.

(Cover photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)