7 God-Tier MCU Superheroes Marvel Haven’t Used Enough

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has no shortage of powerhouses. 2025, in particular, has brought a major shake-up to the power rankings. Thunderbolts*, of course, features the MCU debut of Sentry, who holds limitless potential. However, he’s on the back burner after nearly using the Void to swallow all of New York City. That means there’s an opening at the top that more than a few characters can claim if they play their cards right. One candidate comes from the animated series Marvel Zombies, which sees Bruce Banner absorb an absurd amount of energy and become the Infinity Hulk. The new take on the green giant can wipe out armies without breaking a sweat, but he may never be seen again.

The reality is that the MCU has a habit of introducing ridiculously powerful characters, only to forget they exist and move on to the next shiny toy. The powers that be aren’t going to get a pass today, though. Here are seven god-tier MCU superheroes Marvel hasn’t used enough.

7) Starfox

Eternals takes some big swings, such as having a Celestial rise out of the Indian Ocean and nearly destroy the Earth. But no moment in the film is bigger than when it reveals Thanos has a brother, Eros, who plans to help the titular beings find their missing friends. There appear to be no plans for an Eternals sequel at the moment that will pick up that thread, but leaving a character as strong as Starfox in the wind is a strange decision.

In the comics, Eros has all the powers that the rest of the Eternals do, including super strength and enhanced durability. His real claim to fame, though, is his ability to control people’s emotions, bending them to his will. Starfox sets his sights on some pretty powerful foes in the source material, and the MCU could follow suit if it ever brings him back.

6) Adam Warlock

The Guardians of the Galaxy take a serious beating at the start of their most recent movie when the Sovereign’s most powerful weapon, Adam Warlock, comes knocking. Despite being emotionally stunted, Adam possesses incredible strength that allows him to make a fool out of another heavyweight, Drax the Destroyer. Fortunately, the Guardians get him on their side by the end of the film, with him joining Rocket’s team alongside Groot, Kraglin, and a couple of others.

Adam hasn’t been away from the MCU for very long, which might make him seem like a strange choice for this list. However, he’s crucial to the battle against Thanos in the comics, and since he’s not around to battle the Mad Titan in the MCU, one would think he would get the chance to be part of the next big event. He’s not part of Avengers: Doomsday‘s cast at the moment, and that’s a shame because he could help out against Doctor Doom.

5) G’iah

Secret Invasion doesn’t seem like the kind of show that will have lasting ramifications for the MCU, and that’s true for the most part. Outside of The Marvels, the references to the series’ events have been few and far between. The only problem is that Secret Invasion goes out of its way to introduce what could very well be the franchise’s strongest character.

Talos’ daughter, G’iah, infiltrates Gravik’s stronghold and injects herself with the Harvest, a collection of DNA from the strongest characters to fight in the Battle of Earth. The upgrade allows her to call upon Captain Marvel and Thanos’ strength at will, which is no joke. But the MCU doesn’t seem all that interested in continuing G’iah’s story, even after investing so much time into making her formidable.

4) Clea

The MCU has a nasty habit of introducing characters in post-credits scenes and not following up with them in a timely manner. All the way back in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the titular sorcerer is walking down the street with his third eye when a woman comes out of a portal and asks for his help. The mysterious figure is Clea, who has just as much potential as her new ally.

Clea has a strong connection to the Dark Dimension that appears in 2016’s Doctor Strange, taking over as its leader when the opportunity arises. Her magical prowess allows her to go toe-to-toe with anybody, including her uncle, Dormammu. The MCU version may have a similar journey, but she’ll have to make a second appearance to confirm it.

3) Hercules

Like Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder uses its post-credits scene to introduce a popular Marvel Comics character. Zeus isn’t happy about losing a fight to the God of Thunder, so he reaches out to his son, Hercules, to help settle the score. While the hero agrees to take on the mission, he’s yet to face off with Thor, and there’s no timetable for their fight.

Thor will return in Avengers: Doomsday and help fight Doom alongside Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. However, Hercules likely won’t be part of the proceedings, since his actor’s name doesn’t appear on one of the fancy chairs. The MCU must explain why it’s leaving a powerhouse like Hercules on the sidelines because it has yet to justify his existence.

2) The Watcher

The MCU likes to keep its animated projects and live-action projects separate. The only real crossover so far has been Captain Carter, and she doesn’t last long enough in Multiverse of Madness to make an impact. But there’s one animated character that’s too powerful to ignore: Uatu the Watcher.

In What If…?, Uatu travels from universe to universe, watching as tragedies befall them all. Eventually, he crosses the line, stepping in and putting together a team to stop Ultron, who’s wielding the Infinity Gauntlet. With the Multiverse Saga nearing its conclusion, Uatu should get a shot in live-action, especially if the fate of every reality is at stake in Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

1) Moon Knight

Marc Spector starts losing track of time in Moon Knight, and he quickly realizes that he’s moonlighting as a vigilante with the help of a god, Khonshu. After wrapping his head around that, he and his other identities pull out all the stops to defeat Arthur Harrow. The end of Moon Knight sets up a future for its titular character that the MCU has yet to take advantage of.

While Doomsday might not be the best fit for Moon Knight, there has to be a movie or series that could use his skillset. It also doesn’t hurt his case that Oscar Isaac continues to speak about his love for the character. The MCU can only kick the Moon Knight can down the road so many times.

