New Marvel Movie Rumor Teases A Fan-Favorite Will Make Their MCU Debut

A new rumor suggests a fiery fan-favorite is set to take a leading role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s supernatural corner, with insider Daniel Richtman reporting a significant deviation from expectations. It had long been assumed that Blade (Mahershala Ali) would lead the Midnight sons following his own solo film, but Blade‘s development issues may well have created an opening for a different character to take the reins.

Richtman is now reporting that Ghost Rider will spearhead the upcoming Midnight Sons movie. While all insider leaks should be approached with caution, his claim aligns with recent reports that the Midnight Sons project is indeed back in active development at Marvel Studios. The potential elevation of Ghost Rider to a leadership position comes as the MCU continues to explore its more mystical elements, and could signal a significant new direction for the MCU post-Avengers: Secret Wars.

Originally announced with Mahershala Ali attached at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, Blade has cycled through multiple writers and directors and was eventually pulled from Disney’s release schedule. Grammy-winning musician Flying Lotus revealed his prior involvement, stating, “I guess we are so far from it even being a possibility now, but, yeah I was signed on to write music for the new BLADE movie before it fell through.” Actor Delroy Lindo, once attached to the project, echoed this sentiment, underlining that despite a collaborative early experience, “it just went off the rails.” Further complicating matters, actress Mia Goth, reportedly cast as the villain Lilith, recently took a significant role in Star Wars: Starfighter, fueling speculation about her continued involvement and Blade‘s overall viability. Despite these setbacks, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige maintains that “We love the character, we love the version that Mahershala has of him … I can say that the character will reach the MCU,” though without a specific timeline.

Amidst Blade‘s persistent struggles, the Midnight Sons movie itself has reportedly seen renewed activity. Insider Daniel Richtman reported in June 2025 that the supernatural team-up film has returned to active development after being on hold. Crucially, Richtman also stated that Michael Green, who was previously rumored to be the screenwriter, is no longer involved, suggesting Marvel is now looking for a new writer to guide the project. Finally, Marvel Studios confirmed that Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac) is expected to return in a future movie, rather than a second season of his Disney+ series. Since Moon Knight is a classic Midnight Sons member, it seems like pieces are moving behind the scenes to make this project happen.

Ghost Rider Is Already Part of the MCU (Sort Of)

The idea of Ghost Rider leading a major MCU team isn’t entirely without precedent, as a version of the Spirit of Vengeance has already blazed across screens, albeit with a somewhat ambiguous canonical status. Robbie Reyes (Gabriel Luna) famously appeared as Ghost Rider in the fourth season of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., delivering a popular iteration of the character. While the exact place of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. within the prime MCU timeline remains a topic of fan discussion, Marvel has not entirely discounted its events. More recently, and perhaps more directly relevant to the current MCU Phase, the Disney+ series Agatha All Along introduced Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata). In Marvel Comics, Jennifer Kale is a powerful sorceress with deep ties to the mystical and horror corners of the universe, and significantly, she is a cousin of both Johnny Blaze and Danny Ketch, the first two individuals to bear the Ghost Rider mantle.

In the comic books, Jennifer Kale has been part of teams like the Legion of Night and, crucially, the Midnight Sons. Her strong comic ties to Man-Thing, who appeared in the MCU’s Werewolf by Night special presentation, and Doctor Strange further solidify her potential as a nexus for Marvel’s supernatural characters. As such, the introduction of Jennifer Kale in Agatha All Along could be a deliberate move by Marvel Studios to lay further groundwork for the wider Ghost Rider mythos and the eventual formation of the Midnight Sons.

