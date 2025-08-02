While Marvel Studios’ cinematic offerings adhered to a PG-13 tradition, a tone that carried over to Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and the initial expansion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on television, a landmark deal with Netflix ushered in a new era. This collaboration birthed a grittier, interconnected universe of shows, including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, and The Punisher, which explored mature storylines that resonated deeply with audiences. This street-level saga was immensely successful, building a loyal fanbase and a rich narrative history across multiple seasons. Its popularity was so enduring that Marvel Studios chose to rework Daredevil: Born Again as a direct continuation of this timeline, rather than a complete character reboot as first envisioned.

A key element that defined the Netflix corner of the MCU was its commitment to visceral action. The brutal fights became a highlight of the Defenders universe, putting its heroes in real danger and unflinchingly showing the bloody consequences of their vigilantism. These shows are filled to the brim with desperate brawls that leave both heroes and villains battered and broken, in contrast to the average superhero fanfare of the main MCU continuity. Plus, the raw choreography and willingness to depict the painful reality of street-level combat gave the shows a weight and intensity that set them apart, creating unforgettable moments of brutal artistry that remain some of the best in the genre. Here are 12 brutal fights that defined Marvel’s Netflix shows.

12) The Defenders S01E03 | Team Hallway Fight at Midland Circle

When the four heroes of the Netflix universe finally united in The Defenders, it was only fitting that their first real team battle would happen in a hallway. The series paid homage to Daredevil‘s signature set pieces with a brawl at the headquarters of Midland Circle, where the disparate heroes are forced to fight together against the forces of the Hand. The sequence is a chaotic and thrilling culmination of years of buildup, as each hero’s distinct fighting style meshes together for the first time in a desperate battle.

The fight is a masterclass in character-driven action. Luke Cage (Mike Colter) acts as a human wrecking ball, Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) uses her raw power to toss enemies aside, and the refined martial arts of Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Iron Fist (Finn Jones) provide a flurry of precise strikes. While perhaps not as technically complex as the solo show fights, its brutality comes from the sheer overwhelming force of the team unleashed. It was the live-action realization of a fan dream, delivering a triumphant sequence that paid off on the entire promise of the crossover.

11) Jessica Jones S01E13 | Jessica Jones vs. Kilgrave

The final confrontation between Jessica Jones and Kilgrave (David Tennant) is the antithesis of a flashy superhero battle. Instead of a fistfight, the confrontation is a brutal war of psychological attrition that ends in a single, definitive act of violence. After a full season of being haunted, tormented, and manipulated by the mind-controlling sociopath, Jessica corners him at the docks. Believing he has regained control over her, Kilgrave’s arrogance becomes his downfall as he attempts to command her one last time in a display of ultimate power.

The brutality here is not in the choreography but in the emotional weight of the final moment. Jessica feigns submission, allowing Kilgrave to get close before she utters the word “smile” and snaps his neck. It is a grim, shocking, and deeply personal act of vengeance that is not presented as a heroic victory, but as the necessary execution of a monster. This defining moment is a stark representation of the show’s dark themes, providing a cathartic conclusion to Jessica’s journey of reclaiming her agency from her abuser.

10) Luke Cage S02E07 | Luke Cage vs. Bushmaster on the Bridge

The best fight from Luke Cage‘s second season is brutal because it completely shatters the hero’s invulnerability. When Luke Cage (Mike Colter) confronts his new rival, John “Bushmaster” McIver (Mustafa Shakir), on a bridge, he walks in with an arrogance born from being bulletproof. He is completely unprepared for Bushmaster’s unique combination of nightshade-fueled strength and a fluid, capoeira-based fighting style that makes him deceptively fast and powerful. As a result, Luke is systematically and shockingly dismantled.

Bushmaster outmaneuvers Luke and outclasses him, landing a series of devastating kicks and strikes before temporarily paralyzing him with a poison dart. The fight ends with a dazed and utterly defeated Luke being knocked off the bridge into the river, a moment that redefines the stakes for the entire season. It’s an eye-popping beatdown because it showcases the complete demolition of a hero’s confidence in his physical superiority.

9) Daredevil S01E09 | Daredevil vs. Nobu Yoshioka

In the ninth episode of Daredevil‘s first season, “Speak of the Devil,” Matt Murdock confronts the Hand assassin, Nobu Yoshioka (Peter Shinkoda). The duel is a shocking lesson in combat disparity, as Nobu’s skill with the kyoketsu-shoge allows him to completely overwhelm Daredevil. For the first time, Matt faces an opponent who is not just a brawler but a highly trained killer, whose lowered heartbeat makes him a phantom to Matt’s senses. As a result, Nobu completely controls the engagement, using his bladed weapon to inflict deep wounds and keep Matt constantly on the defensive.

The harrowing battle pushes Matt to his physical limits, leaving him bloody and broken. In a desperate move to counter Nobu’s attack, Matt redirects the kyoketsu-shoge, causing the weapon’s chain to swing into a nearby light fixture. The fixture shatters from the impact, and the resulting sparks ignite a drum of flammable liquid below, instantly engulfing Nobu in flames. This horrifying victory comes at a tremendous cost, highlighting the lethal stakes of Matt’s crusade. Plus, the aftermath sees a gravely injured Matt barely making it back to his apartment, where Foggy (Elden Henson) discovers him close to death.

8) The Punisher S02E01 | Frank Castle’s Bar Fight

The second season of The Punisher opens with Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) attempting a quiet life as “Pete,” but he is violently dragged back into his old world at a Michigan roadhouse. The conflict begins when he notices a group of professional-looking assassins targeting a young woman, Rachel (Giorgia Whigham). Frank follows them to the women’s restroom, where he intervenes, brutally dispatching the initial attackers in the cramped space by smashing heads into sinks and using their own knives against them.

The fight then spills out into the main bar area, erupting into a full-scale brawl. This is where Frank showcases his signature lethality, using a barstool and other environmental objects to fend off the remaining crew. The sequence is a two-part explosion of violence that is both tactical and savage. It perfectly reintroduces the character, reminding the audience that even when Frank tries to find peace, he is, and always will be, an unstoppable and brutally efficient force of nature.

7) Daredevil S03E04 | Matt Murdock’s Prison Escape

Daredevil‘s third season has a collection of action set pieces that are true technical marvels. In one of the best ones, Matt Murdock must fight his way to freedom during a full-blown riot orchestrated by Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio). The entire 11-minute escape is presented as a single, continuous take, immersing the audience in the chaos and desperation of Matt’s plight as he navigates a hellish landscape of inmates and corrupt guards.

Since Matt has been drugged by a nurse working for Fisk before the riot starts, the entire sequence leans over the raw nature of a disoriented Matt Murdock fighting on pure instinct. He stumbles, he gets hit, and his movements are sluggish, all of which adds to the incredible tension. Plus, the single-take format makes every blow feel real and every near-miss terrifying. It’s a brutal, exhausting, and brilliantly executed sequence that stands as one of the most ambitious and effective in the entire Netflix saga.

6) The Punisher S01E13 | Frank Castle vs. Billy Russo at the Carousel

The final battle of The Punisher‘s first season is one of the most savage scenes in the MCU. The deadly confrontation between Frank Castle and his former best friend, Billy Russo (Ben Barnes), happens at the Central Park carousel where Frank’s family died, immediately setting the high emotional stakes of the duel. Plus, Frank makes it clear right from the start that his goal is about pure vengeance. As a result, the fight is ugly, personal, and devoid of any martial arts grace, a desperate struggle fueled by the deepest possible betrayal.

The brutality reaches its peak in the fight’s horrifying conclusion. Frank pins Billy down and, instead of delivering a quick death, repeatedly smashes his face into a shattered carousel mirror, methodically destroying the vanity that defined his friend. This gruesome act leaves Russo physically and psychologically scarred, setting up his transformation into Jigsaw. The sequence is the climax of the show’s darkness, a truly disturbing look at what happens when Frank’s grief is fully unleashed.

5) Daredevil S03E13 | Daredevil vs. Kingpin vs. Bullseye

The finale of Daredevil’s third season forgoes a simple hero-villain duel for a three-way brawl. In the scheme, Daredevil arrives to confront Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) on his wedding night, but the fight is immediately complicated by the arrival of a vengeful and unhinged Bullseye (Wilson Bethel). The result is a prolonged, chaotic, and incredibly brutal battle that rages throughout Fisk’s penthouse apartment.

The fight is a stunning showcase of three distinct forms of brutality: Fisk’s raw, animalistic strength, Bullseye’s creative and psychopathic precision, and Daredevil’s desperate, bone-breaking martial arts. The emotional stakes are just as high as the physical ones, with each man driven by a different motivation. It is a messy, violent, and spectacular conclusion to the series’ best season, an ultimate battle that brings all the core conflicts to a bloody and satisfying end.

4) Daredevil S03E06 | Daredevil vs. Bullseye at the New York Bulletin

The Bulletin fight redefined what an action sequence could be in Daredevil. When Benjamin Poindexter, wearing the Daredevil suit, attacks the New York Bulletin, Matt Murdock must confront an enemy who is a living weapon. The ensuing battle quickly amps the tension, as Dex turns the entire newsroom into an arsenal, hurling mundane office supplies with deadly accuracy.

Due to Bullseye’s impressive marksmanship, Matt must completely change his fighting style, forced to fight defensively, constantly dodging, deflecting, and using his environment to close the distance on an enemy who can kill from afar. In addition, the sequence is terrifyingly inventive, showcasing Bullseye’s unique power set in a way that feels both comic-accurate and grounded. It subverts the show’s established brawling formula and pits Daredevil against a threat he cannot simply overpower.

3) Daredevil S02E09 | Frank Castle’s Prison Fight

During his arc in Daredevil‘s second season, Frank Castle delivers one of the most shocking and savage sequences in the entire saga. After being set up by Wilson Fisk, Frank is locked in a cell block with a dozen armed inmates. What follows is a systematic slaughter. Unarmed and surrounded, Frank unleashes the full fury of the Punisher in a corridor drenched in blood.

The scene is a defining moment for the character, a horrifying display of his combat efficiency and utter ruthlessness. Frank uses his enemies’ own shivs against them, breaking bones and gouging eyes with a chillingly detached rage. The sequence cemented Jon Bernthal’s portrayal as the definitive take on the character for an entire generation of fans. It’s sheer brutality set a new high-water mark for violence in the MCU and perfectly illustrated the abyss that separates Frank Castle from heroes like Daredevil.

2) Daredevil S02E03 | The Stairwell Fight

After setting the standard with its first season, Daredevil tried to one-up the iconic hallway scene from the first season. As a result, the stairwell sequence in season two is an ambitious, multi-level masterpiece of action choreography. After a rooftop confrontation with the Punisher, Daredevil must fight his way down a stairwell and through corridors swarming with enraged members of the Dogs of Hell biker gang, all in what’s presented as a continuous take.

This fight is the pinnacle of the Netflix universe’s action design. Armed with a gun taped to one hand and a chain wrapped around the other, Matt’s movements are a whirlwind of creative and punishing offense. The chain becomes an extension of his body, used as a whip, a flail, and a grappling tool. In addition, the sheer physical exhaustion on display is palpable, making the hard-won victory feel earned and real. It’s a breathtaking, brutal, and technically flawless sequence that defines the peak of the saga’s commitment to high-stakes combat.

1) Daredevil S01E02 | The Hallway Fight

The first hallway scene of Daredevil put Marvel’s Netflix universe on the map. The single-take fight from Daredevil‘s second episode is the saga’s mission statement, a perfect fusion of brutal action and character-driven storytelling. To save a kidnapped child, an already beaten and exhausted Matt Murdock fights his way through a corridor packed with Russian mobsters. The choreography is intentionally clumsy and raw, capturing the sheer desperation of the moment.

What makes this sequence iconic and defining is its grounding in reality. Matt gets tired. His punches become labored, he stumbles, and he pauses to catch his breath. The camera never cuts, forcing the audience to experience every grueling second of the brawl alongside him. This fight established the tone for everything that would follow, proving that superhero action could be gritty, painful, and deeply human. It remains a landmark moment in television, a brutal ballet of exhaustion and willpower.

What is your favorite fight from the Marvel Netflix shows? Let us know in the comments!