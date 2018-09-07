‘Mr. Robot’ Star Rami Malek Opens up on Series Ending

Fans who have intently followed the collapse of society will have to re-enter the real world after the end of USA Network’s popular series Mr. Robot.

Sam Esmail’s hit show about a hacker and his allies plunging the United States into chaos — with the help of an imaginary friend — will come to an end with the upcoming fourth season. The series helped launch star Rami Malek‘s career, guiding him to become a popular name in Hollywood.

Malek spoke about the series ending while promoting his turn as Freddie Mercury in the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, looking at his time on Mr. Robot very fondly.

“I did know it was coming, I tried not to let the cat out of the bag. I’m of course sad,” Malek told Yahoo! “It’s a character that’s so dear to me and [I] love. The studio would love to see it go on even further. But Sam Esmail, the creator and executive producer, has a finite story he needs to tell, and I’m on board with that. I get some great characters that I have to let go of at times, and Freddie Mercury is also going to be as difficult.”

As the showrunner, Esmail has meticulously charted these character’s journeys over the course of three seasons, and the upcoming fourth season will see those journeys end. Esmail issued a statement, offering insight into his decision.

“Since day one, I’ve been building toward one conclusion — and in breaking the next season of Mr. Robot, I have decided that conclusion is finally here,” Esmail’s statement reads. “Everyone on the creative team, including the amazing people at USA and UCP, didn’t want to say goodbye, but we ultimately have too much respect for Elliot’s journey to extend past its inevitable ending. Therefore, season four will serve as the final chapter of the Mr. Robot story. To fans of the show: thank you for the past three years, and I can’t wait to share this exciting final season with you.”

News of Mr. Robot’s conclusion first broke when co-star Christian Slater surprisingly revealed the ending ahead of any official announcement.

“Sam always said it was going to be somewhere in that zone, and he didn’t want to go further than what he could creatively contribute to that storyline,” Slater told Collider. “So, I think that Season 4 will be it. I think they’re in the writers’ room, as we speak, putting it all together, but I have no idea what it’s gonna be, or if I’m gonna be floating in and out of scenes. I have no idea, so we’ll see what happens.”

There is no word yet on when Mr. Robot will return for its final season on USA.