‘Mr. Robot’ Getting a Prequel Comic From Series Creator

Mr. Robot has captivated television audiences and won plenty of accolades over the past few years, and it looks like it will soon be headed to your local comic shop.

A Mr. Robot comic series is set to be published by Black Mask Studios, according to Entertainment Weekly. Series creator Sam Esmail will be penning the comic, alongside show writer Jeff McKibben. Antonio Fuso (Cobra, Haunted Horror) will illustrate the series, with colors from Tyler Boss (The Archies, Lazarus).

Mr. Robot first debuted in the summer of 2015, and has earned an array of awards and praise in the years since. The series follows Elliot Alderson (Rami Malek), a socially-anxious young man who is sucked into the dark rabbit hole of hacktivism by a mysterious man named Mr. Robot (Christian Slater). Carly Chaikin, Portia Doubleday, Martin Wallstrom, and B.D. Wong also star in the series, which was renewed for a fourth season late last year.

The Mr. Robot comic is expected to be a prequel to the events of the show’s first season, establishing how the hacktivist group of fSociety came together. Considering the various twists and turns that Mr. Robot has gone on in the years since, there’s no telling exactly what kind of backstory and additional surprises could come out of that point in the series’ timeline.

This series will mark Black Mask’s first foray into existing IP, after establishing equally-rebellious original series like Calexit and Occupy Comics.

If you want to know more, don’t fret, as more details about the Mr. Robot comic are expected to debut at this week’s San Diego Comic-Con. On Thursday, McKibben and Black Mask publisher Matteo Pizzolo will be hosting a “Mr. Robot: Hacking Comics” panel, about how the show’s world is being carried over into comics.

The Mr. Robot prequel comic is expected to launch sometime this fall.