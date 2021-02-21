Ms. Marvel Director Leaks First (Blurry) Look at New Costume

✖

Ms. Marvel’s director just leaked the first blurry look at her new costume. A lot of excitement has been swirling around the Disney+ shows since the entire batch got announced two years ago. Director Billal Fallah has been hard at work on the series. Disney has even given fans some small looks at what Kamala Khan’s home life looks like with small featurettes. In a wild twist, the director accidentally posted some storyboard material in the background of his Instagram Stories. (Credit to The Direct for managing to snag some screenshots of it!) He was praising a heat lamp during a recent shoot when viewers noticed that the panels behind the lamp were small images. You get a very tiny picture of what Ms. Marvel’s superhero costume will look like from zooming in. People hoping for a comic-accurate take on her outfit will undoubtedly be pleased.

Fans of the character have exploded in recent years and the creators of Kamala could not be more thrilled. Sana Amanat helped bring Ms. Marvel to life, and she told Inquirer how wonderful it feels to have your character become beloved.

(Photo: TheDirect/ @fallahbilal)

“She's grown so much in the last four years and the diversity of our fanbase alone is so impressive. They all love Ms. Marvel. It goes to show we have a really great story with great creators,” Amanat explained.

"We've accomplished quite a bit, but we have a ways to go," she added. "We have to promote the diverse characters across the platforms in different formats. We are bringing in creators of different backgrounds to tell stories from a different point of view, particularly the minority characters."

In some similar comments to Buzzfeed, the creator also mentioned that there is a ways to go with respect to representation in the medium.

She began, “I think it's incredibly important that we tell young women and young girls that they have this incredible power within themselves, and that they have heroes out there [who] ... they can look up to, especially in these times.”

WandaVision is currently streaming on Disney+. 2021 is also bringing The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 19th, Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye hit the service later this year.

