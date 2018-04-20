Walter White Made a Cameo in the Same ‘My Little Pony’ Episode as Rick and Morty

The recent My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic episode, “Grannies Gone Wild”, wasn’t just hiding a Rick and Morty cameo, as previously reported. What appears to be a sneaky nod to a specific drug-dealing Bryan Cranston character appears in the very same scene.

About halfway through the episode, a number of ponies can be seen waiting in line during an incredibly brief scene. To the front left is both a set of Rick- and Morty-coded ponies, while the upper right appears to have a Walter White-as-Heisenberg pony — complete with goatee and hat. And is that a little blue crystal as a Cutie Mark?

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see both below in a still from the episode:

This isn’t the first time the ongoing My Little Pony series has included an homage or two as a background pony. There’s some obvious entries such as the Doctor Who pony and even some The Big Lebowski ponies, among others.

For the most part, these homages remain unspeaking characters, and is really more of a “tip of the hat” reference than anything more substantial. The single image above is believed to be the only time any of the three ponies appear in the episode. (We’ve scrubbed through it, but not gone frame by frame.)

What do you think? That’s definitely Walter White, right? Let us know what you think in the comments!