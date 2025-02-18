Mystery Science Theater 3000 Fans Get Free Streaming Surprise

Good news, Mystery Science Theater 3000 fans — you can now stream several acclaimed episodes of the series on Peacock. The streamer just added 10 episodes of MST3K to its catalog, amounting to about 15 hours to watch. The classic parody series originally ran from 1988 to 1999 on cable, and the selection of episodes on Peacock is spread across that period, offering a taste of the different eras in casting and production. It’s a great throwback for nostalgic fans, and will hopefully lead to a swell in subscribers of MST3K‘s free streaming platform, The Gizmoplex. There, you can stream the first ten seasons of the show for free.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Peacock’s new catalog of MST3K episodes starts in 1989. This is referred to as Season 1, though technically there was a full season before this when the show began on a local broadcast network, KTMA. Regardless, on most sites and streaming services you’ll see this episode referred to as Season 1, Episode 10, “Robot Holocaust.” It features a short sketch as well, and commentary from the original main cast.

The Peacock catalog skips Season 2 and goes on with Season 3, Episode 3, “Pod People,” followed by Season 4, Episode 10, “Hercules Against the Moon Men.” The biggest chunk of episodes comes from Season 5, including “Swamp Diamonds,” “Mitchell,” and “Beginning of the End.” From Season 6 we get “Zombie Nightmare,” then we skip all the way to Season 9 for “Puma Man” and “Devilifish.” Lastly, we have Season 10, Episode 6, “Boggy Creek II: And the Legend Continues.”

Mystery Science Theater 3000 is comprised of feature-length episodes where the characters watch and comment on B movies. The movies are often edited for time, broken up by interstitial sketches, and combined with shorts or old educational films. The show’s most iconic features is the silhouette of its characters, as if they’re watching the movie along with the audience.

Adding these episodes to Peacock will put them in sight of many nostalgic fans, but those interested in a real deep dive can actually stream the entire series for free. MST3K made a crowd-funded resurgence starting in 2015, and it now has its own dedicated streaming app called The Gizmoplex. There, you can watch every episode of the first ten seasons for free, and you can rent or purchase episodes from the newer seasons as well. You can also learn about live events and purchase tickets there.