Mythic Quest Star F. Murray Abraham Issues Statement on Sexual Harassment Firing

Mythic Quest star F. Murray Abraham has issued a statement on his firing for sexual harassment. The actor's representatives emailed Comicbook.com his response to the recent reports. Abraham apologizes for his behavior and says that he only made jokes. He reiterated his love for the cast and the production at large. The star is hoping for forgiveness at some point. A Rolling Stone report dropped recently concerning his removal from the AppleTV+ series. In their reporting they say that at least two complaints were lodged against the actor. Upon the first incident, he was issued a warning from production leaders and the second resulted in Mythic Quest moving on. Read his statement in its entirety down below.

"This is a sincere and deeply felt apology," Abraham told Comicbook.com in an email. "Though never my intention to offend anyone, I told jokes, nothing more, that upset some of my colleagues and as a result lost a great job with wonderful people. I have grown in my understanding from this experience, and I hope they will forgive me."

Making The Change To Mythic Quest And How It Affected The Cast

McElhenney previously told Variety about Abraham's exit during an interview promoting Season 3. He clearly knew something had to change, but understood why fans might be sad to hear that a familiar face wouldn't be part of the cast anymore. "It's a bummer to not have Murray in this season," McElhenney told the outlet during their conversation. "But we recognize that C.W. is a beloved character and obviously a huge part of the show. So, we made sure that we have a really fitting tribute to him."

As a part of the same interview, executive producer Megan Ganz was also asked about the move with Abraham. She said that there were talks about replacing the C.W. character with another exccentric old-timer, but it just didn't feel right. The producer believes it all worked out the way it should have.

"We did talk about it," she explained. "But in the end, we decided that it's just gonna shine a light on how he's not there. It's sort of like you have this cast and they're so magical together and we didn't want to add anybody into it in Season 3. We were delighted to have Naomi in more of the episodes this year because she had already been a part of the show. But we just felt like it wasn't needed."

