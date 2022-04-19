Hit Apple TV+ Series Loses Main Cast Member for Season 3

Mythic Quest was renewed for Season 3 and Season 4 by Apple TV+ last fall, but when the popular series returns for that third season, it will do so without one of its stars. F. Murray Abraham, who plays C.W. Longbottom, the Nebula Award-winning writer who creates narratives for the video game company in the series, will not be returning to the series, according to Vanity Fair. No details for his departure were provided at this time

“F. Murray Abraham will not be returning to season three of Mythic Quest,” Lionsgate, which produces Mythic Quest said in a statement. “Beyond that, we do not comment on matters concerning personnel.”

Created and executive produced by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz, Mythic Quest follows a video game developer as it works on the biggest multiplayer video game of all time. The series stars McElhenney as Ian Grimm, Charlotte Nicdao as Poppy Li, David Hornsby as David Brittlesbee, Danny Pudi as Brad Bakshi, Imani Hakim as Dana, Jessie Ennis as Jo, and Ashly Birch as Rachel.

Abraham previously spoke about his role on Mythic Quest as being a “special gift”, which has left some fans surprised about the actors unexpected departure.

“I’ve done a whole lot of work and there are certain things I look for,” Abraham said. “One of [them] is community. To find that kind of connection and humanity is so hard because it’s so segmented.”

As was noted previously, Apple TV+ has already renewed Mythic Quest for two more seasons. The streamer made the announcement about the Season 3 and Season 4 pickup last fall, at the time describing the series as being full of heart and relatable characters

“Just like critics and audiences all over the world, we fell in love with Rob and his team’s sharp writing and full-of-heart, relatable characters that make up the world of Mythic Quest,” Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+ said at the time. “We can’t wait for viewers to see what’s in store for the upcoming seasons of this brilliant workplace comedy.”

The first two seasons of Mythic Quest are now streaming on Apple TV+.

