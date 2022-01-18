The White Lotus Season 2 Adds Mythic Quest and Pirates of the Caribbean Stars

One of the unexpected series that took social media by storm in 2021 was HBO’s White Lotus, with the series’ popularity earning it a sophomore season. While the events of that storyline have been wrapped up, the new season will be exploring an all-new group of characters in a different White Lotus resort, with The Hollywood Reporter confirming that the new season has added F. Murray Abraham (Mythic Quest, The Grand Budapest Hotel), Adam DiMarco (The Magicians), Tom Hollander (The King’s Man, Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End), and Haley Lu Richardson (The Edge of Seventeen, Unpregnant). Season 2 of White Lotus doesn’t yet have a release date.

The outlet also notes that rumors claim the new season could take place at an Italian location of the resort and could potentially see Jennifer Coolidge reprising her role from the debut season. These latest cast members join the previously announced Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation) and Michael Imperioli (The Sopranos).

The Hollywood Reporter also gave a breakdown of the characters that these new cast members will be playing.

Abraham will play Bert Di Grasso, “an elderly man traveling with his son and grandson.” DiMarco will play Albie Di Grasso, “a recent college grad who is traveling with his father and grandfather.” Hollander will be playing Quentin, “an English expat who is vacationing with his friends and his nephew.” Richardson is set to play Portia, “a young woman who is traveling with her boss.”

When previous cast members were announced, the outlet noted that Plaza would be playing Harper Spiller, “a woman on vacation with her husband and his friends,” and Imperioli would be playing Dominic Di Grasso, “a man traveling with his elderly father and recent college-graduate son.”

The series came from Mike White, who previously wrote the films School of Rock and Nacho Libre, and co-created the HBO series Enlightened. The debut season was originally billed as a limited series, with the entire project being filmed on location in Hawaii, allowing HBO to deliver audiences compelling content while also adhering to social-distancing protocols due to the pandemic. The series chronicled the lives of a group of wealthy guests at the exotic resort, which included the tease in the first episode that one character would be dead by the end of the narrative. Other than pivoting to another resort location, it’s unknown what similarities this upcoming season will have compared to the debut outing.

