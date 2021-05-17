Nancy Drew Season 2 Finale Synopsis Released

✖

The CW has released the official synopsis for "The Echo of Lost Tears," the season two finale of Nancy Drew, which is set to air on the network on June 2 at 9 p.m. The synopsis is...not much, as you might expect. After all, it's a mystery series! As opposed to the first season, where Carson Drew wasn't everyone's favorite character in the finale, though, it seems that he will play a key role in helping Nancy deal with the fallout from her big showdown in the previous week's episode.

You can check out the official write-up below. More details likely to come as it gets closer.

“The Echo of Lost Tears” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

SEASON FINALE – Carson (Scott Wolf), Ryan (Riley Smith) and the Drew Crew work together to help Nancy (Kennedy McMann). Leah Lewis, Tunji Kasim, Maddison Jaizani and Alex Saxon also star.

Amanda Row directed the episode written by Noga Landau & Katie Schwartz.

Season two of Nancy Drew follows the legendary teen detective as she solves mysteries – both earthbound and supernatural – in her haunted hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine. Nancy (Kennedy McMann) leads a sleuthing team of unlikely friends: George Fan (Leah Lewis), whose clairvoyant heritage will emerge through her encounters with the paranormal; Bess Marvin (Maddison Jaizani), a con artist and heiress with multiple lady admirers; Ned “Nick” Nickerson (Tunji Kasim), Nancy’s ex and George’s boyfriend, a gifted mechanic with a tragic past; and philosophical slacker Ace (Alex Saxon), whose computer-hacking skills have caused secret troubles that will soon be exposed.

In season one, the Drew Crew helped Nancy discover the stunning truth that Lucy Sable, the ghost who’d been haunting her all season, was her biological mother, and her biological father was corrupt billionaire Ryan Hudson (Riley Smith).

Season two is a direct pickup from season one, so it will span the autumn of 2019, during Nancy’s gap year before college. Ryan will attempt to redeem himself through forging a father-daughter bond with Nancy while keeping her parentage a secret from the rest of his powerful family. Nancy will also find a way forward with her adoptive father Carson Drew (Scott Wolf) by becoming an investigator for his legal practice. Her adventures will bring the Drew Crew standalone cases, new romances, and emotional journeys of self-reinvention as Nancy tries to navigate with both her biological parent and the man who raised her – but the compounding intrigue and menace of the Hudson family will ultimately force her to make a life-altering choice between her two fathers.

Nancy Drew is a production of CBS Television Studios in association with Fake Empire, with executive producers Noga Landau (The Magicians), Melinda Hsu Taylor (The Gifted, The Vampire Diaries), Josh Schwartz (Gossip Girl, Dynasty, Runaways), Stephanie Savage (Gossip Girl, Dynasty, Runaways) and Lis Rowinski (Dynasty, Runaways).

Nancy Drew airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.