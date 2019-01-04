National Geographic Debuts Trailer for “Horror Nature Series” ‘Dead by Dawn’

When night sets, all hell breaks loose in the animal kingdom. #DeadByDawn, a new horror nature show from the creators of The Walking Dead is coming soon to WILD. pic.twitter.com/eJNPEQfmNv — Nat Geo WILD (@natgeowild) January 3, 2019

Skybound and Nat Geo Wild have released a teaser for Dead By Dawn, a new series out next week from the creators of The Walking Dead and the franchise behind Mars.

Dead By Dawn will be a new six-part series that brings horror to nature. From Skybound Entertainment (creators of “The Walking Dead”) and Love Productions, Dead by Dawn is the first-ever horror nature series. This genre-bending series showcases the horror that is reality in the wild when the sun goes down. Each episode offers its own unique twist on horror, inspired by classic, modern and cult classic films, and uses innovative storytelling techniques to infuse suspense, tension and eeriness into the terrifyingly real stories of life in the wild — after dark.

Dead by Dawn will premiere in 140 countries and 38 languages.

Dead by Dawn delivers captivating and excellent visuals and storytelling while audaciously leaning into classic horror folly and memorable, distinctive soundtracks alongside suspenseful nature stories that begin just before sunset and end just after sunrise. Each episode features wildlife in a different country, from Costa Rica to Indonesia to the swamps of the USA. Once the sun goes down, creatures of the night battle for survival. It’s a countdown until dawn, and only the strongest and luckiest will live to see the sunrise. Warning: Be prepared to scream!

“Dead by Dawn is a great example of how Nat Geo WILD continues to find new ways to showcase the real, incredible drama of the natural world, and we could not be more thrilled to collaborate with the creative minds at Skybound Entertainment and Love Productions on this exciting, edge-of-your-seat series,” said Janet Han Vissering, senior vice president of development and production at Nat Geo WILD. “Nature can often be more frightening than fiction, and I think viewers will find that this genre mashup of horror with natural history provides a refreshing and entertaining new look at the realities of life in the animal kingdom.”

“At Skybound we are fans of genre content told in compelling and new ways. Combining our passion for horror with Nat Geo WILD’s expertise in science and wildlife and Love Productions’ proficiency in storytelling for global audiences is an extremely exciting opportunity,” said Bryan and Sean Furst, co-presidents of film and TV at Skybound, in a joint statement. “We can’t wait to share stories of life and death in nature through this new lens.”

Dead by Dawn is produced by Skybound Entertainment and Love Productions for Nat Geo WILD. For Skybound Entertainment, executive producers are Bryan and Sean Furst, Robert Kirkman and David Alpert. For Love Productions, executive producers are Richard McKerrow, Kevin Bartel and Devon Massyn, and co-executive producers are Jeff Garcia, Ben Haslup and Myke Clarkson. For Nat Geo WILD, executive producer is Ashley Hoppin, senior vice president of development and production is Janet Han Vissering, and general manager and executive vice president is Geoff Daniels.