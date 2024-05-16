Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 4 Finale First Look Revealed (Exclusive)

This week's Law & Order Thursday will feature the season finales of all three franchise shows, and while you'll have to wait a while longer for the season finale of Organized Crime, we've got an exclusive preview of tonight's finale right here! Titled Stabler's Lament, it's a true family reunion, with Eli, Randall, Joe Jr., Maureen, and Bernadette all making an appearance. Speaking of the Stabler family, Joe Jr. is right in the thick of OC's case, and in the clip we see him speaking to Julian Emery about a last hurrah before the "you know what" arrives. You can watch the full clip in the video below.

Emery tells Joe Jr. his son is in town and wants him to come over for dinner, calling it a last hurrah before the "you know what" arrives. With the warehouse all set to receive the shipment, Emery also wants the security extremely tightened up thanks to a beekeeper being in ATF custody and possibly talking.

Joe Jr. asks Emery if he trusts him, and Emery assures him he does. That said, he also leaves some security of his own behind. When Joe asks if it's a test, Emery calls it "insurance". You can find the full clip in the video above, and you can find the official description of tonight's season 4 finale below.

Stabler's Lament: SEASON 4 FINALE – When the ATF Bureau plans a raid of Redcoat's warehouse, Trisha promises to help Stabler keep Joe Jr. safe. Bell comes face to face with the man who killed Sam. Another Stabler family dinner causes tensions to run high.

This will be the final episode of Organized Crime to air on NBC, as it was recently revealed that the series will be moving exclusively to Peacock for season 5. The series has always done well on the streaming service, and now Peacock will be the only place you can tune in and see what Stabler, Bell, and the rest of the Organized Crime crew are up to. Law & Order's flagship show and SVU will also be returning next year, and both will be staying on NBC in their usual time slots.

Organized Crime will be the second series in the franchise to switch networks midway through its run. Criminal Intent did the same thing, originally running on NBC for six seasons before airing four more seasons on USA Network. Hopefully, Organized Crime is on track for a similar run after season 5.

Are you excited for the Organized Crime season finale? You can talk all things Law & Order with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!