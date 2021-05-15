NBC Renews Law & Order: Organized Crime for Season 2

✖

NBC has renewed Law & Order: Organized Crime for its second season. Law & Order fans had cause to celebrate this year as Christopher Meloni returned to Law & Order: Special Victims Unit this year ahead of the launch of his new Elliot Stabler-focused spinoff series, Law & Order: Organized Crime. Now they know that Stabler's story will continue. Law & Order: Organized Crime has done well enough that NBC ordered another season for its 2021 fall schedule. Whether more crossovers with Law & Order: SVU are on the horizon remains to be seen, but fans would likely love to see more of Stabler and Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson together again.

Meloni reacted to the news on Twitter, saying "#OrganizedCrime season 2 TY @nbc @DaniMoneTruitt @itsBenChase1 @DylanMcDermott @ainsleyseigers @Mariska and especially my partner in crime @ilenechaiken May we continue to organize crime for many years to come".

Danielle Mone Truitt was also thrilled, posting an image with Meloni from the set and adding the caption "Looks like we’ll be Organizing more Crime NEXT SEASON!!!!!!! Thank you @NBC @WolfEnt @ilenechaiken!!! @Chris_Meloni @DylanMcDermott @TamaraTaylor @itsBenChase1 @ainsleyseigers

let’s GOOOOOOO!!!! 🤣🙌🏾 #3timesACharm #OrganizedCrime THANK YOU LORD!!!!!! 😭❤️".

The Law & Order franchise continues to expand, as alongside Organized Crime two new series are joining the franchise later this fall. A new series titled Hate Crimes is scheduled to land on Peacock, while the new For The Defense series will land on NBC, and will join SVU and Organized Crime on Thursdays. If you're a Law & Order fan, it would seem you're going to have a lot to love later this year.

You can find the official description for Law & Order: Organized Crime below.

"Christopher Meloni, reprising his role as Elliot Stabler, returns to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss. However, the city and police department have changed dramatically in the decade he's been away and he must adapt to a criminal justice system in the midst of its own moment of reckoning. Stabler will aim to find absolution and rebuild his life while leading a new elite task force that is taking apart the city's most powerful criminal syndicates one by one."

Both Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime air on NBC on Thursdays, and are available on Peacock and Hulu the following day.

Are you liking Law & Order: Organized Crime? Let us know in the comments and you can talk all things Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!