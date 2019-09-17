NBCUniversal Announces Name and Launch Date for New Streaming Service

The great streaming race is far from over. The highly-anticipated Disney+ launches in just under two months and WarnerMedia’s HBO Max is arriving in Spring 2020, bolstered by the recent acquisitions of The Big Bang Theory and Friends. NBCUniversal has teased plans for its exclusive streaming service for some time and, until today, all that anyone has really known about the new service is that it will become the exclusive streaming home to The Office, taking the rights to the series from Netflix. On Tuesday morning, NBCUniversal finally peeled back the curtain on the new service, announcing both its name and launch window.

NBC’s streaming service is going to be called Peacock, a nod to the iconic mascot of the NBC network. It will launch in April 2020 and contain more than 15,000 hours of content, including The Office and Parks and Recreation. Peacock will also be working on several original series, as well as reboots of Saved by the Bell and Battlestar Galactica.

In addition to The Office and Parks and Recreation, Peacock will be the streaming home of programs like 30 Rock, Bates Motel, Battlestar Galactica, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Cheers, Chrisley Knows Best, Covert Affairs, Downton Abbey, Everybody Loves Raymond, Frasier, Friday Night Lights, House, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, King of Queens, Married … With Children, Monk, Parenthood, Psych, Royal Pains, Saturday Night Live, Superstore, The Real Housewives, Top Chef, and Will & Grace.

“The name Peacock pays homage to the quality content that audiences have come to expect from NBCUniversal — whether it’s culture-defining dramas from innovative creators like Sam Esmail, laugh-out-loud comedies from legends like Lorne Michaels and Mike Schur, blockbusters from Universal Pictures, or buzzy unscripted programming from the people who do it best at Bravo and E!,” said Bonnie Hammer, chairman of direct-to-consumer and digital enterprises. “Peacock will be the go-to place for both the timely and timeless — from can’t-miss Olympic moments and the 2020 election, to classic fan favorites like The Office.”

The first original series on Peacock will launch after the 2020 Olympic Games, which NBC will use as a platform to heavily promote Peacock.

