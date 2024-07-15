NCIS: Tony & Ziva Releases Full Cast of Paramount+ Series

NCIS stars Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly’s characters Ziva David and Tony DiNozzo are getting their own spinoff series, NCIS: Tony and Ziva, and today the titular stars revealed more of the cast that will be joining them on the show.

Isla Gie, Amita Suman, Maximilian Osinski, Nassima Benchicou, Julian Ovenden, Terence Maynard, Lara Rossi and James D’Arcy have all been announced as cast members of NCIS: Tony and Ziva. Here’s the character information, according to the official press release:

Isla Gie (Foundation) as TALI: Tony and Ziva’s precocious 12-year-old daughter who is sick of being treated like a child. She’s more intuitive and vigilant than the adults around her give her credit for and she’s ready to prove this to them.

Amita Suman (Shadow and Bone) as CLAUDETTE: The Chief Technical Officer at Tony’s private security company and the only reason the place runs as smoothly as it does. There’s no problem Claudette can’t solve or code she can’t crack.

Maximilian Osinski (Ted Lasso) as BORIS: A Russian ex-pat and a brilliant computer hacker, one of the best and most elusive in the world. Boris lives outside the law and polite society and enjoys the anonymity and freedom that affords.

Nassima Benchicou (Emily in Paris) as MARTINE: A former French intelligence agent with the Directorate-General for External Security (DGSE). She is elegant and cunning, playing both sides of any conflict masterfully to protect her own self-interest.

Julian Ovenden (Bridgerton) as JONAH: A former computer programmer for the NSA and now the Secretary General of Interpol. Charming, decisive and confident, Jonah sees the ways in which the world is broken and knows he can fix it.

Terence Maynard (Coronation Street) as DR. LANG: A deeply experienced therapist, gentle and probing, Dr. Lang treats patients with severe traumas and helps them find comfort and agency.

Lara Rossi (The Watch) as SOPHIE: A highly skilled professional with a background in the Special Air Service (SAS), Sophie brings a unique blend of maternal warmth and hyper-vigilance to her role as a caretaker for Tali.

James D’Arcy (Agent Carter) as HENRY: A high-ranking official at Interpol, Henry has spent his career in law enforcement chasing international criminals. Career-focused with no wife or family of his own, Henry has always been happily married to his job.

What is NCIS: Tony & Ziva About?





NCIS: Tony & Ziva will center around Tony DiNozzo (Weatherly) and Ziva David (de Pablo) who fans last saw reunited in Paris along with their daughter, Tali, in the NCIS Season 16 finale — Ziva left the team in Season 11 and was believed dead, though that ended up not being the case. The spinoff will open on the family, but “when Tony’s security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again so that they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after.”

Weatherly and de Pablo have made it clear that Tony & Ziva won’t be the same as NCIS, “It’s not an evergreen, procedural, it’s not structured the same way,” Weatherly previously explained.

“It was always like, ‘whatever happened to Tony and Ziva, do you think they’ll ever get back together, where are they?’ And all of a sudden, we had the opportunity to put it together into a show,” de Pablo added. “We’re trying to address all of these questions, and the idea of trust, and how they move forward… they’re trying to make things work while also parenting and having a lot of challenges thrown at them.”

NCIS: Tony & Ziva is currently in development at CBS/Paramount. It was also previously announced that CBS is set to debut a prequel, NCIS: Origins, this fall.