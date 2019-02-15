Neil Gaiman Announces Retirement From Showrunning After ‘Good Omens’

Come May, Neil Gaiman will be hanging it up — at least when it comes to running television shows, that is. Upon the conclusion of Good Omens later this Spring, Gaiman will consider himself a retired showrunner. Responding to a fan on Twitter last night, Gaiman revealed that his time working on Good Omens will be his last in television show-running capacity.

An adaptation of the novel he wrote with Terry Pratchett, Good Omens is set to be a six-episode limited series on Amazon Prime. Good Omens is the second show Gaiman had a heavy hand in helping develop in as many years. Last year, news surfaced that the writer would be overseeing development on American Gods Season Two for Starz in a showrunner-like capacity.

Yes. I am now a retired show runner. //t.co/xMmRMgzpQS — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) February 15, 2019

Good Omens is shaping up to be a monstrous effort for Starz, with Avengers: Infinity War star Benedict Cumberbatch recently being cast as Satan. Though it appears to be a voice-acting role for Cumberbatch, the Sherlock star is still a tremendous hire for the production team.

“It’s a giant animated Satan.” Gaiman explained. “He turns up and we needed a performance that works. So we found a young British help that needed a lot of direction from Douglas… Benedict Cumberbatch.”

Good Omens star David Tennant (Jessica Jones) previously mentioned how excited he was to see the final product, calling it a “massive, epic show.”

“It’s a massive, epic, sweeping show,” Tennant told Entertainment Weekly. “I can’t wait to see the finished product. It’s quite hard to imagine at the moment. They’ve got months of post-production. It’s going to be one of the joys of it, seeing how it all comes together.”

In addition to Cumberbatch and Tennant, the series is set to carry an ensemble cast featuring Michael Sheen (Aziraphale), Anna Maxwell Martin (Beelzebub), Jon Hamm (Gabriel), Josie Lawrence (Agnes Nutter), and Nick Offerman as an ambassador for the United States.

Good Omens drops May 31st on Amazon Prime.

