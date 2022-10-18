Netflix Has No Plans to Drop Binge-Release Model

As weekly release TV shows on streaming services like HBO Max and Disney+ continue to dominate social conversation, Netflix is sticking to its binge-release model. With the success of Marvel and Star Wars shows on Disney+, along with weekly fantasy shows like House of the Dragon and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, some thought Netflix could finally start shifting away from the "drop a whole season at once" plan that it has incorporated since its launch. There were even reports last month that Netflix CEO Reed Hastings was considering a new release strategy for future shows. That doesn't appear to be the case.

Ahead of Tuesday's quarterly earnings call, Netflix shared a letter with its investors that backed its binge-release model. The company described the release strategy as a way to let people "lose themselves" in different shows, and explained that titles like Squid Game may not have become hits had they released episodes weekly.

"We think our bingeable release model helps drive substantial engagement, especially for newer titles," Netflix wrote in the letter. "This enables viewers to lose themselves in stories they love."

"It's hard to imagine, for example, how a Korean title like Squid Game would have become a mega hit globally without the momentum that came from people being able to binge it," the company continued. "We believe the ability for our members to immerse themselves in a story from start to finish increases their enjoyment but also their likelihood to tell their friends, which then means more people watch, join and stay with Netflix."

Does Netflix Binge-Drop Every Show?

Almost every Netflix original series follows the binge model, and that appears to be the plan for most original shows in the future. There are, however, a few exceptions to the rule. mostly with reality TV.

Some of Netflix's popular reality shows release a new episodes over the course of a month. The Circle, The Mole, Love Is Blind, and Too Hot to Handle have all followed this model, with a couple of episodes debuting each week. Netflix will probably keep that trend going for reality competitions, but not its major scripted programming.