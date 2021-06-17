Netflix Cancels Another Series After Only One Season

✖

Another fan-favorite Netflix series has officially bitten the dust. On Thursday, it was revealed (via Variety) that Grand Army has officially been cancelled by Netflix after one season, and will not be getting a Season 2. The teen drama series first made its debut on the streaming giant in October of 2020, with a nine-episode first season. The series is created and executive produced by Katie Cappiello, and is loosely based on her 2013 work Slut: The Play. Grand Army followed five students at the largest public high school in Brooklyn as they take on a chaotic world and fight to succeed, survive, wild out, break free and seize the future.

Across the season, the students tackle challenges including rape culture, racism, sexual identity, bullying, violence, and terrorism. The series starred Odessa A’zion as Joey Del Marco, Odley Jean as Dominique Pierre, Amir Bageria as Siddhartha Pakam, Maliq Johnson as Jayson Jackson, Amalia Yoo as Leila Kwan Zimmer, Alphonso Romero Jones II as John Ellis, Brittany Adebumola as Tamika Jones, and Crystal Sha’re Nelson as Tor Sampson.

Cappiello executive produced the series alongside Joshua Donen, Beau Willimon, Jordan Tappis, Nicolette Donen, and Elizabeth Kling.

“Katie is really big on making it as authentic as possible,” Johnson revealed in an interview with TVLine last year. “If there was a scenario where we felt like things would have gone differently for us in our own lives, she was very open to letting us tell her that. And if there was a way she could do it, she would put it in the show.”

This comes as a number of Netflix originals have been cancelled in recent months, including Jupiter's Legacy and The Irregulars. Still, the streamer still has a number of high-profile projects in the works for the remainder of the year, even as the circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic shifted production.

“What happened in the first part of this year was that a lot of the projects that we’d hoped to come out earlier did get pushed because of the post-production delays and Covid delays and we think we’ll get back to a much steadier state in the back half of the year," Netflix chief Ted Sarandoss said during their company's investor call earlier this year. "Certainly in Q4 where we have the returning seasons of some of our most popular shows like The Witcher and You and Cobra Kai as well as some big tentpole movies that came to market a little slower than we’d hoped like Red Notice and Escape From Spiderhead."

