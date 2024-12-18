Netflix Cancels One of Its Best Comedies (After Saving It From Another Streamer)

Netflix has canceled Girls5Eva once again, and this time it seems it’s going to stick. The musical comedy series debuted on Peacock in 2021 and was rescued from cancellation by Netflix for Season 3. According to a report by The Wrap, that will be its only season as a Netflix original series.

Girls5Eva Season 3 premiered back in March on Netflix, so this is a surprisingly late cancellation. Still, fans are devastated by the whiplash of seeing the show canceled twice now, two seasons in a row. Girls5Eva has a very dedicated fanbase, which is appropriate for a show about a pop music group trying to recapture the success of their past.

The show is about a girl group called Girls5Eva — a one-hit-wonder from the late 1990s with their big song charting in the year 2000. It takes place years later when that group gets an unexpected chance at success. After a popular rapper samples their song, they seize the opportunity to make a comeback.

The girl group includes Dawn (Sara Bareilles), Summer (Busy Philipps), Gloria (Paula Pell) and Wickie (Renée Elise Goldsberry). The show was created by Meredith Scardino, who executive produced along with Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, Jeff Richmond, David Miner and Eric Gurian. It was marketed on its creative team’s history including 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and those influences are clear in some episodes.

It’s been a sad year for Netflix cancellations — particularly comedies. Rob Lowe’s sitcom Unstable ended in October after two season, while Jeff Goldblum’s fantasy-comedy Kaos was cut short with just one season. Even the legacy titles can’t keep up anymore — the streamer canceled That 90s Show after two seasons in spite of its ties to That 70s Show.

In cases like Girls5Eva where Netflix rescues another company’s show from cancellation, it is often invigorated by exposure to a new audience. One of the biggest success stories along these lines was You, which floundered on cable but flourished on Netflix. However, since Netflix does not always release all of its viewership metrics, it’s hard to say how some shows performed and compare them. Girls5Eva was never featured on Netflix’s Top 10 lists — even when it first hit the catalog or at the time Season 3 premiered.

At least for now, fans can revisit the girls’ journey at any time. All three seasons of Girls5Eva are streaming now on Netflix. So far, the cast and creators have not commented publicly on their show’s abrupt cancellation.