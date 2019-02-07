Netflix Cancels ‘Travelers’ After Season 3

We’ve got some sad news for fans of Netflix‘s Travelers, as the show will not be coming back for season 4.

Travelers star Eric McCormack took to social media to share the news with fans, but it wasn’t all glum, as he also thanked the fan base for supporting the show and for such a positive response to season 3.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Hey my fellow Travelers,” McCormack said. “First of all, let me say a huge thank you for your ravenous response to season 3 worldwide. It’s been really gratifying for all of us. A lot of you have been asking about the possibility of a season 4, but many of you have been saying ‘look, if this is it what a moving, and surprising, and profound ending it is’. Well, I’m afraid it is.”

“Who knows what the future holds, but Travelers program 1 as we’ll call it, is complete,” McCormack said. “On behalf of our creator, Brad Wright. My fellow producers, directors, designers, our writers. Our amazing crew in Vancouver, and all of the cast, who I love more than they know, I want to say thank you.”

Well, all good things… Thanks to the greatest cast, crew, directors, writers, artists and producing partners a guy could ask for. Love to you all. And to @Netflix for stepping up so we could make season 3! @Carrie_Mudd @EricMcCormack @TRVLRSseries #bestfansever — Brad Wright (@bradtravelers) February 1, 2019

The show will remain on the service, so feel free to show it to your friends and spread the word, because really you never know when a show might come back.

“All three seasons of Travelers will continue to be available for you to rediscover and hopefully bring some others along with you, but for now, Protocol 5. Much love, from 3468 in the 21st,” McCormack said.

“To all our fellow #Travelers… ❤️ ⁦@MacKenziePMusic⁩ ⁦@NestaCooper⁩ ⁦@JaredAbrahamson⁩ ⁦@PatrickGilmore⁩ ⁦@LeahCairns⁩ ⁦@SpenceJen⁩ ⁦@jalexbrinson⁩ ⁦@bradtravelers⁩ ⁦@Carrie_Mudd⁩”

Creator Brad Wright also thanked everyone for tuning in, and also thanked Netflix for making a third season happen.

“Well, all good things…

Thanks to the greatest cast, crew, directors, writers, artists and producing partners a guy could ask for. Love to you all. And to @Netflix for stepping up so we could make season 3! @Carrie_Mudd @EricMcCormack @TRVLRSseries #bestfansever”

Travelers season 3 is available on Netflix now.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we react to the major Batman movie news that just dropped; talk wrestling with a WWE Royal Rumble recap; and defend geek culture from celebrity political pundit Bill Maher, after he took shots at Stan Lee’s legacy!