These Are the Devices Losing Netflix Support in December

Some Netflix users were met with disappointing news this week, as the streaming service is stopping its support for specific devices. All newer devices and smart TVs will still be okay to use, but Netflix will be working away from a few older devices, pulling its support for them entirely on December 1st. This applies to some of the older Roku streaming models and a few different Samsung TVs. Which devices will be losing Netflix support? The complete and full list is still unknown, but there are plenty that can be confirmed at this point.

Netflix is saying that the support is being pulled from certain devices because of “technical limitations,” but failed to specify what those devices would be. Roku has noted that the first two waves of its devices will no longer support Netflix, while Samsung has also offered some specifics regarding which smart TVs will lose Netflix. (It’s worth noting that Netflix support will just stop on the TV’s actual app. Users can still watch Netflix on those TVs through other devices.)

All of the Samsung TVs from 2010 and 2011 with a model code that includes a C or D will lose Netflix support. That includes a few different models so you’ll likely need to check Samsung’s support page to see if yours applies.

As far as Roku devices are concerned, the following devices will not longer be supported by Netflix on December 1st (per Life Hacker):

Roku 2000C

Roku 2050X

Roku 2100X

Roku HD

Roku SD

Roku XD

Roku XR

Any devices that don’t feature “auto-play” on Netflix

Here’s Samsung’s message to users regarding the loss of Netflix support:

“Due to technical limitations, Netflix will no longer be supported on some devices beginning on December 1st, 2019. Some older Samsung smart TV’s are affected by this change. In the future, Netflix can be viewed from many other devices capable of connecting to your TV.

“Although some of our older TV’s will no longer support Netflix directly beginning December 1st, 2019, many other devices you may have connected to your TV are still supported. You can find a list from Netflix at netflix.com/compatibledevices. As long as you have one of the supported devices, like a game console, streaming media player, or set-top box, you’ll still be able to watch Netflix on your TV.”

To check if your device will still support Netflix after December 1st, check out the full list here.