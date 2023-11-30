Netflix Releases Griselda Trailer Starring Sofia Vergara

Netflix has released the trailer for Griselda, the upcoming limited series starring Sofia Vergara (Modern Family) as the titular Griselda Blanco, the infamous Colombian drug cartel boss, known as "The Godmother" (La Madrina), the "Black Widow," or the "Cocaine Godmother."

Griselda was a key figure in Colombia's infamous Medellîn Cartel – a pioneer of using women as mules to traffic cocaine, while opening new lanes of distribution in Miami, New York, and Southern California, which became premiere import hubs for the drug trad in the 1980s and the 1990s. On a dark note, Griselda Blanco was known to be a ruthless killer, suspected of over 200 murders – a side of her life the show clearly will not shy away from. Despite the violence and constant threats to her life, Griselda Blanco still cracked the milestone of being the first female criminal billionaire in the world. Even after her inevitable fall, "The Godmother" still kept tight hold of her empire, running the cartel from prison for decades, all the way into the 2000s.

Netflix's Griselda will run for six episodes, each nearly an hour in length. The cast for Griselda includes Vergara in the titular role, with Alberto Guerra (Narcos: Mexico) as Dario, Vanessa Ferlito (NCIS: New Orleans) as Isabel, Alberto Ammann (Narcos) as Alberto Bravo, Christian Tappan (The Great Heist) as Arturo, Diego Trujillo (Metastasis) as German Panesso, Paulina Davila (Luis Miguel) as Carmen, Gabriel Sloyer (Narcos) as Diaz, Juliana Aidén Martinez (Blacklist) as June, Martin Rodriguez (Detrás de la verdad) as Rivi, and José Zúñiga (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story) as Amilcar.

What Is Netflix's Griselda About?

(Photo: Netflix)

"Queenpin. Innovator. Mother. Killer. Griselda is a woman of substance. From creative minds who brought you Narcos comes Griselda, streaming January 25th, only on Netflix... A limited series inspired by the savvy and ambitious Colombian businesswoman Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history."

"Griselda Blanco was a larger-than-life character whose ruthless but ingenious tactics allowed her to rule a billion-dollar empire years before many of the most notorious male kingpins we know so much about," Sofia Vergara said in a statement when she took on the role. casting. "We are thrilled to have found the perfect partners in Eric, Andrés, and Netflix to help us bring this story of her life to the screen."

Griselda will be released on Netflix on January 25th.