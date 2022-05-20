Breakout Netflix Hit Renewed For Seasons 2 & 3

✖

One of Netflix's breakout hits has been renewed for Seasons 2 and 3. If you've logged into the platform recently, you could not miss Heartstopper up near the top of the layout. Series creator Alice Oseman has provided the streamer with a pop culture juggernaut and there will be so much more to come. Netflix's Top 10 has Heartstopper somewhere in the mix in over 50 countries. On social media, you can't help but see fan posts about the warm reception for the show. But, beyond that, there's also a lot of love for the young cast. Young adult audiences have become more and more central to content strategy in recent years. Netflix has found itself a true winner in a category that everyone is trying to break into right now. Kit Connor and Joe Locke have more fancams on the Internet than they probably know what to do with now. Oseman's books are charting even higher than before now as well, so everyone is feeling the boost.

Series star Yasmin Finney recently spoke to Teen Vogue about the show. She feels like Heartstopper would have been amazing to have as she was growing up too. "You know, what I always think to myself when I watch Heartstopper, is I wish I had this when I was growing up, because I didn't," Yasmin explained. "I didn't have anything to look up to, I didn't have anyone to look up to. And for a very long time, I felt helpless. And I felt unheard and invisible. And Heartstopper has just completely flipped that and I wish I had Heartstopper when I was growing up."

"Because I could see myself represented. And that's what literally everybody is messaging me, saying thank you so much for being that representation that the U.K. has so dearly needed for so long," she added. "It gives me butterflies and goosebumps every time I think about what has happened and what I've done and the work that Heartstopper, and the message Heartstopper, brings to the world. It's amazing."

Here's Netflix's official description for the breakout hit of this season: "Boy meets boy. Boys become friends. Boys fall in love. When gentle Charlie and rugby-loving Nick meet at secondary school, they quickly discover that their unlikely friendship is blossoming into an unexpected romance. Charlie, Nick and their circle of friends must navigate the ever-relatable journey of self discovery and acceptance, supporting each other as they learn to find their most authentic selves."

Heartstopper is now streaming on Netflix

