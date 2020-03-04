Netflix’s I Am Not Okay With This Is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

It seems Netflix has its next hit show, as I Am Not Okay With This is officially certified fresh. The Jonathan Entwistle and Christy Hall created series follows a teenage girl who is navigating high school while also discovering that she has some crazy powers, and it seems to be resonating with critics and fans alike. The current critic score is 84%, with 51 total ratings. 43 of those were positive, while 8 were rotten, and most agreed on the series’ positives and negatives. Those were in lockstep pretty much with general viewers, as the audience score currently sits at 85% with 329 ratings, so for once, it seems like everyone is on the same page.

Many critics pointed out the stellar acting from Sophia Lillis and the excellent cast, as well as how the show actually approaches life as a teenager with humor and charm. Many also highlighted the brevity of the series as well as aspects of the plot and story that have been done before and more memorably.

Even those less enthusiastic about it still recommend a watch though, and you can see all of those reviews right here.

ComicBook.com’s Nicole Drum also enjoyed the series despite its flaws, saying “Even with the odd and disappointing mess that is the final episode, I Am Not Okay With This is still a gem of show that both humanizes some of the hidden struggles of everyday life while also creating a “comic book” style story that doesn’t feel that way at all. It’s a little sad, a little funny, a lot raw, and a good bit messy, a solid reminder that not everything is okay and that, itself, is okay.” You can find the full review here.

I Am Not Okay With This was created by Jonathan Entwistle and Christy Hall, and stars Sophia Lillis, Wyatt Oleff, Sofia Bryant, Kathleen Rose Perkins, Richard Ellis, Zachary S. Williams, and Aidan Wojtak-Hissong. You can check out the official description below.

“I Am Not Okay With This is an irreverent origin story that follows a teenage girl who’s navigating the trials and tribulations of high school, all while dealing with the complexities of her family, her budding sexuality, and mysterious superpowers just beginning to awaken deep within her.”

I Am Not Okay With This is streaming on Netflix now.