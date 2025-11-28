Netflix is Losing One of The Most Beloved Sitcoms Sooner Than You Might Think

When it comes to comedy, Netflix has carved a niche out for itself with both housing completely new entries into the television landscape, while also making classic shows a part of its library. Unfortunately, the platform has a history of losing some of its biggest series in the past in North America, and it appears as though one of its most significant sitcoms is preparing to depart Netflix. The story of Ted, Barney, Lilly, Marshal, and Robin has long had a major impact on the television comedy world, but Netflix subscribers only have a few more days to check out this CBS property.

How I Met Your Mother is planning to leave Netflix on December 3rd, with all nine seasons looking to ditch the streaming service. Luckily, Netflix hasn’t been the only place where you can catch the story of how Ted Mosby would finally tie the knot. While this streaming service might no longer house the beloved sitcom, this doesn’t mean that it will be impossible to catch How I Met Your Mother streaming. To date, Hulu continues to house all eight episodes of the series and hasn’t hinted at the CBS sitcom leaving anytime soon. Fingers crossed that the comedy show might continue to find new life on additional streaming services moving forward.

Meeting Your Mother And Father

cbs

While How I Met Your Mother never received an official sequel series of the same name that returned to Ted and the gang, it did help spawn a spin-off series that flipped the script on the story. Arriving in 2022, the series How I Met Your Father saw a new protagonist, Sophie, as she discussed how she had met her partner. Unfortunately, this new tale was unable to hit the same number of seasons that its predecessor had, instead only garnering two seasons before it reached its series finale. While this series might have ended prematurely, it did bring in some of the classic characters from How I Met Your Mother into the mix.

Without diving too deeply into spoiler territory, How I Met Your Mother still has quite the albatross that is bringing the series down years following its finale. Many fans believed that the original series finale was unable to live up to the high expectations of the audience, and that’s putting it lightly. To this day, there remain many fans online who see the finale, and the final season overall, as unable to live up to the high standards set by the earlier seasons.

Years ago, Josh Radnor, the actor who portrayed Ted Mosby, discussed why he believes that the series finale was so hated by fans, ““Anger is an easier emotion than grief. People were more comfortable being angry than sad. They were sad their favorite show was ending, and they were sad it didn’t end the way they wanted it to. Rather than sit with the feelings of sadness or loss — which is what [creators] Carter [Bays] and Craig [Thomas] were asking people to sit with…not everyone was up for that.”

