Netflix’s Ghostbusters Animated Series Will Have A Major Studio Behind It

Ghostbusters is now in the works on expanding its franchise with all sorts of new projects, and the new animated series with Netflix has revealed that there will be a major studio behind it helping to bring it all to life. Following the release of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire last year, it was soon announced that there were already plans in place to expand the franchise with a new animated series project. While the feature films might be stalled in their future at the moment, these animated works are moving full steam ahead as revealed through a recent update from the studio behind it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Flying Bark Productions has officially announced on social media that they are now working on the new Ghostbusters animated series now being produced for Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation. Noting that they are now searching for talented staffers in the Sydney and Spain areas, this is the first major update for the animated series since it was first announced to be in the works last year. This studio is also quite a huge get as they have worked with both 2D and 3D animated television and feature film projects with some major releases still on the way in the near future.

Flying Bark Productions / Sony Pictures Animation

Flying Bark Productions Is A Talented Studio With Big Hits

If you haven’t heard of Flying Bark Productions by name, you have likely seen many of their shows in action as they have made some big waves with animation fans. Some of their works include Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (and the feature film sequel that came after), the LEGO inspired Monkie Kid, Marvel Animation projects such as What If…? and Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Netflix hits like Glitch Techs, and most recently the team has announced that they are now working on the new Avatar Studios sequel film to Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender.

This studio has worked on so many variations of animated styles that it’s also hard to predict what shape this new Ghostbusters animated series will take. It could be a fully 3D CG animated series, it could be a 2D animated series, or a middle ground that combines elements of both. This is a very talented studio when it comes to fluidity of how things look in motion, and has gone viral for many of its action sequences across its many hits. So it’s safe to say that it’s all in good hands thus far.

netflix / sony pictures

What to Know for Ghostbusters’ New Animated Series

Officially announced to be in the works following the release of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire last year, very little else has been revealed about the new Ghostbusters animated series thus far. It will be tackled by Flying Bark Productions for Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation, and will be executive produced by Ghostbusters: Afterlife writers Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan. It was teased that this new animated series would somehow fall in line with the previous efforts but its story details are still being kept under wraps.

This is not the only new Ghostbusters animated project in the works either as Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation are also working on a new animated feature film. Kris Pearn (The Willoughbys) is currently attached to direct the new film, but no details have been revealed for this new feature film either. So both of these new Ghostbusters projects are now in the works, and fans will soon have quite a bit to check out when they hit.