Netflix Just Gave Old-School WWE Fans a Huge Gift for 2026

Netflix just gave fans of the old-school WWE shows a huge gift to help kick off the new year. 2025 was a huge year of transitions for the WWE as it kicked off its run of Monday Night Raw with Netflix. This weekly live wrestling show became a streaming exclusive for the first time in its very long history with this move, but it was the first foray in a much larger partnership between WWE and Netflix. This has taken shape in a new way with 2026 as Netflix has added some classic WWE events to the service.

The start of 2026 marked the end of WWE’s time with Peacock as the streaming service lost its entire back catalog of classic pay-per-view (or now known as “Premium Live Events”) shows, and most of them have now come to Netflix as a result. This means that not only can fans check out the latest editions of Monday Night Raw and the premium live events internationally, but all of these classic shows are now under the same umbrella for fans to watch as much as they want.

Netflix Adds Tons of Classic WWE PPVs

This new update has added a ton of classic WWE events to Netflix that were formerly hosted with Peacock. For fans in the United States, you can now watch basically every iteration of every classic WWE event you can think of. It can be a bit confusing based on how Netflix organizes things as you’ll see WWE Wrestlemania listed with “41 seasons,” but this just reflects the 41 different years that the show has gone on so far. It’s the same with the classic iterations of other major hits like the Royal Rumble, Survivor Series and more.

There is a limit to how much has been added to Netflix with this update, however, as it’s not the entire classic library that Peacock or the WWE Network used to offer. Netflix is still missing out on many of the events from the WCW, ECW or other classic promotions that WWE owns, nor will fans be able to check out the most recent version of events that have been exclusive to ESPN in the United States like Wrestlepalooza. But for international fans, they’re able to check it all out with Netflix like before.

What’s Next With WWE on Netflix?

As WWE’s partnership begins to grow with Netflix, 2026 is set to be a big year for the two of them. Not only did it start with the addition of these classic events, but the first episode of WWE Monday Night Raw coming on January 5th will be a special crossover with Stranger Things. This will be celebrating the end of that series, and the first anniversary of WWE’s first airing with Netflix too. But that’s also far from all as a new season of the brand new series, WWE: Unreal, will be launching soon too.

WWE: Unreal Season 2 will be premiering with Netflix on January 20th, and it will be offering a whole new look into how the show is put together. The first season was met by controversy from both fans and those in the industry for how much it reveals about the creative process, but it’s been successful enough to warrant a second season either way.

