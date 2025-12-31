Today is a Bad Day For WWE Fans With Peacock

Today is a bad day to be a WWE fan after Peacock’s WWE library took a big hit. Once the exclusive U.S. streaming home for the WWE Network and the entire WWE archive following a multi-year agreement inked back in 2021, Peacock’s WWE library has dwindled down to practically nothing almost overnight.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thousands of hours of archival footage were removed from the Peacock streaming library on December 30th. The mass exodus of WWE content included the entire WCW and ECW libraries, territory-related events, and numerous WWF and WWE events. The loss of the WWE Vault was anticipated as the WWE-Peacock deal nears its expiration in 2026 but came much sooner than most had been expecting.

Where To Stream the WWE Library Following Its Exit From Peacock?

That is the golden question, and unfortunately, nobody seems to know. While other WWE entities have moved to various platforms, such as Raw moving to Netflix and SmackDown to USA Network, Peacock’s WWE library departed the streamer without a destination. Professional wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer told Wrestling Observer Radio that “the library at the end of this month will no longer be on Peacock, and what happens to the library in the United States is up in the air.”

There are a few possibilities as to where the WWE catalog could land. ESPN has long been the most likely candidate. A new partnership struck over the summer saw ESPN secure the U.S. domestic streaming rights for all WWE Premium Live Events, like WrestleMania, moving them from Peacock to ESPN platforms. Netflix is also a strong possibility after the streamer and WWE struck a massive, decade-long, $5 billion deal for Netflix to become the exclusive home of Monday Night Raw.

The future of the now impossible-to-find WWE back catalog isn’t confirmed, and Meltzer warned, “There’s no guarantee that whomever gets the deal next will keep all of the stuff, especially the older stuff, the territorial stuff, because I think that somebody new might just say there’s no value in this.”

The Future of WWE on Peacock

The future of WWE on Peacock is pretty grim. With the WWE-Peacock deal soon expiring in 2026, the NBCUniversal streamer’s once-thriving catalog of WWE content is quickly disappearing. But while Peacock’s WWE library just took a massive blow, subscribers will still be able to stream a handful of titles, at least for the time being.

Among the WWE content to survive the mass exodus of titles on December 30th were WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, and Friday Night SmackDown. NBCUniversal confirmed to Cord Cutters News that not all WWE content is leaving the platform just yet and that full event replays of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event will remain available to stream on Peacock through 2029. It’s unclear how long the other WWE content will be available on the platform.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!