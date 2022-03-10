Netflix Releases Fifth and Final Season of Beloved Original Series

While Vikings: Valhalla just started its epic saga on Netflix, another historical action series is coming to an end. Nearly a year ago, Netflix announced that The Last Kingdom would be coming to an end with its fifth season. Fans have been waiting to see how the last chapter of Uhtred’s story will play out, and now they finally have a chance to find out. On Wednesday, Netflix released every episode of The Last Kingdom Season 5.

The Last Kingdom is a historical action drama based on Bernard Cornwell’s The Saxon Stories novels, following the story of Uhtred of Bebbanburg. Originally a BBC series, It found huge streaming success with Netflix before becoming a full streaming original.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Season 5 will be it for the series, there is a potential movie in the works. Star Alexander Dreymon revealed at London MCM Comic-Con last year that a Last Kingdom movie is happening, thanks to the loyalty of the fans,

“With such a loyal fanbase, we’re excited to give viewers a chance to follow Uhtred on the next stage of his epic quest, where not everyone survives,” executive producer Nigel Marchant said when the final season was announced.

“Playing Uhtred for 5 seasons has been a wonderful journey,” added Dreymon.

The fifth season of The Last Kingdom will follow the ninth and tenth books in Cornwell’s series, The Warriors of the Storm and The Flame Bearer. The final season will consist of 10 total episodes. There are 13 total parts to the original Saxon Stories book series, so it’s unclear if the final season of The Last Kingdom will touch on any plot points from the last three novels.

The Last Kingdom was produced by BBC Two in its first season, before Netflix joined as co-producer in Season 2. Beginning in Season 3, Netflix took over as the sole producer and distributor of the series. The Last Kingdom also stars Emily Cox, Ian Hart, Eliza Butterworth, Arnas Fedaravičius, Mark Rowley, Millie Brady, Timothy Innes, Eva Birthistle, Jeppe Beck Laursen, Toby Regbo, Finn Elliot, Ruby Hartley, and James Northcote.

Are you going to binging The Last Kingdom this week? Let us know in the comments!