Netflix’s Locke & Key Season 2 Trailer Reveals Premiere Date

Netflix just dropped the release date for Locke & Key Season 2. October 22 will be the big day as the streaming giant loads up for another wildly packed Fall. This show has already been renewed for Season 3 and the hype is already building. Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’s IDW comic series has taken the platform by storm. In the trailer, there’s talk of the world having so much potential, and that’s exactly how the Internet is talking about this show. Netflix is already putting on the press about their Netflix and Chills initiative for October, and this title will fit neatly in. Locke & Key fans are all over social media voicing their approval for the new clip. (Careful with that one if you don’t enjoy spiders!) There are carnival worlds, mazes, old Victorian houses, and of course, about 100 keys and keyholes to direct in the Season 2 trailer. Check it out for yourself down below:

https://twitter.com/lockekeynetflix/status/1437800811036168192?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Joe Hill is the creator of the show and he spoke to Comicbook.com about the perception of the series. It’s been a long road to the streaming service and Season 2 has some big expectations from the fans. With the clip up above, it looks like Locke & Key is well on it’s way toward some of these goals.

“I loved the show. I loved what the show became,” Hill told us over the summer. “Carlton Cuse, who’s the showrunner on it, is kind of a professor of television and he made himself a student of the previous two attempts to adapt Locke & Key, which had failed, and tried to crack the puzzle of why those versions did not work. I think that Locke & Key, the comic book, was always like ‘Harry Potter gone bad.’ It was always a little bit like R-rated Harry Potter. Scarier. More horror. It was less ‘Harry Potter,’ more ‘Horror Potter.’”

He added, “And I think that what he realized was there were the elements of this terrific YA fantasy thing there and that the solution to the problem was to lean into that. So the earlier versions of Locke & Key were two parts horror and two parts fantasy. And the Netflix version is one part horror, three parts fantasy, and that seems to be the right chemical mix for TV.”

