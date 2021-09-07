Netflix & Chills Full Halloween Season Slate Revealed

✖

Spooky Season has finally arrived and Netflix is preparing to release quite a lot of Halloween-adjacent entertainment over the next couple of months. From now until the end of October, Netflix is releasing 20 original movies and TV seasons that are somehow related to the beloved holiday. On Tuesday, the streaming service decided to show off all that it has in store for Spooky Season by unveiling the full Netflix & Chills calendar.

Each week from now until the end of October will see something new and bone-chilling coming to Netflix's lineup, including an original horror film each and every Wednesday. The festivities begin on September 8th with the second season of Into the Night.

Perhaps the most-anticipated new title on this year's Netflix & Chills slate is Midnight Mass. It shouldn't come as much of a surprise that everyone is excited about the new series, seeing as how it comes from Mike Flanagan, who has acted as Netflix's go-to horror filmmaker over the last few years. Flanagan brought to life both The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting ot Bly Manor for the streamer, in addition to helming original films Before I Wake and Gerald's Game. The full Midnight Mass series arrives on September 24th.

Netflix will also be releasing some new seasons of popular shows that fall in the horror-adjacent category over the next few weeks. The final season of Lucifer debuts on September 10th, followed by new seasons of You and Locke & Key in October.

Here's the full Netflix & Chills 2021 lineup:

SEPTEMBER 8

Into the Night: Season 2 (Series)

SEPTEMBER 10

Lucifer: The Final Season (Series)

Prey (Film)

SEPTEMBER 15

Nightbooks (Film)

SEPTEMBER 17

Squid Game (Series)

SEPTEMBER 22

Intrusion (Film)

SEPTEMBER 24

Midnight Mass (Series)

SEPTEMBER 29

The Chestnut Man (Series)

No One Gets Out Alive (Film)

OCTOBER 1

Scaredy Cats (Family)

OCTOBER 5

Escape the Undertaker (Film)

OCTOBER 6

There's Someone Inside Your House (Film)

OCTOBER 8

A Tale Dark & Grimm (Family)

OCTOBER 13

Fever Dreams (Film)

OCTOBER 15

Sharkdog's Fintastic Halloween (Family)

You: Season 3 (Series)

OCTOBER 20

Night Teeth (Film)

OCTOBER 27

Hypnotic (Film)

OCTOBER (Date to be announced)

Locke & Key: Season 2 (Series)

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 (Film)

Which of these titles are you most looking forward to streaming on Netflix this fall? Let us know in the comments!