Netflix Loves ‘Umbrella Academy’ Writer Gerard Way (on Twitter)

A Gerard Way fan account has spotted a clever tribute to The Umbrella Academy writer Gerard Way on social media, and brought it to the attention of fans.

Way, who worked with showrunner Steve Blackman to develop the series for TV, co-created the series with artist Gabriel Ba, and spent years waiting for the Eisner-winning series to actually get made after it was optioned for TV.

You can see the tweet below.

Did anybody else catch this? Well played @netflix pic.twitter.com/mV6cYGCNMT — Gerard Way FUN (@GWayFUN) February 26, 2019

“What I did for Steve Blackman and the writers in that first writers’ room was to create an eighteen-page document that laid everything out,” Way said during a recent interview. “Even of the graphic novels that haven’t come out yet. Which should equal eight when we’re all done. So I gave them the blueprint for what happens because you do want to seed certain things in there for future series and the hope is that it’s a success so that you do a lot more of these. They’re very curious what Gabriel [Ba] and I are doing next. We always send them the new comics. They really want to know what’s happening.”

Of the eight graphic novels that Way alludes to, Dark Horse Comics has published two in full. The first, The Umbrella Academy: Apocalypse Suite, debuted beginning in 2007 and ending in 2008. The sequel, The Umbrella Academy: Dallas, followed in 2008 through 2009.

There was a decade-long hiatus after the conclusion of Dallas. The third graphic novel, The Umbrella Academy: Hotel Oblivion, began serialization in 2018 and continues into 2019. Work is reportedly already underway on the fourth Umbrella Academy series.

On the same day in 1989, forty-three infants are inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Seven are adopted by Sir Reginald Hargreeves, a billionaire industrialist, who creates The Umbrella Academy and prepares his “children” to save the world. But not everything went according to plan. In their teenage years, the family fractured and the team disbanded. Now, the six surviving thirty-something members reunite upon the news of Hargreeves‘ passing. Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, Vanya and Number Five work together to solve a mystery surrounding their father’s death. But the estranged family once again begins to come apart due to their divergent personalities and abilities, not to mention the imminent threat of a global apocalypse.

What do you think now that you’ve had a chance to watch Netflix‘s The Umbrella Academy TV series? Chime in below in the comments!

