Jessica Jones’ Krysten Ritter Is Ready for a Marvel Comeback

The Marvel shows that aired on Netflix may not be a part of the ongoing Marvel Cinematic Universe, but there are a ton of people who hope to see that change in the future. It’s not just the fans asking for it, though. Many of the actors involved with that mini-franchise still have a deep love for the characters they played, and are absolutely ready to pick up where they left off in the MCU. Daredevil stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio have been open about their desire to play Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk again, and now Krysten Ritter is joining the party.

Ritter played Jessica Jones in three seasons of the Netflix series of the same name, as well as in the team-up series The Defenders, but those four years spent in Jessica’s leather jacket clearly weren’t enough. ComicBook.com spoke to Ritter ahead of her new Netflix movie, Nightbooks, and the actress told us that she’s more than ready to return to play Jessica Jones the moment she’s asked. She’s even got the jacket hanging up in her closet, hoping she gets to wear it on-screen again.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I absolutely love Jessica more than anything. And I loved those years playing her,” Ritter told us. “If there was ever an opportunity for her to pop up anywhere, I would be the first [to say yes]. I may or may not have the jacket ready to go in my closet. So, you never know, but if I ever had the opportunity to play her again, I would be so thrilled.”

“I’m always down to do it again,” she continued. “It was an absolute dream. And I love her. I love that character. I love the way that she connected with so many people in a deep way and resonated with women and girls in an exciting way. I am just so proud that I got to play such an iconic character.”

While Jessica Jones, Daredevil, and the other Netflix Marvel characters have never been referenced in the MCU, there’s nothing saying they can’t make a move into the franchise in the future. Yes, the multiverse makes things easy, but that’s not even necessary to make it work. The Netflix shows referenced the events of the MCU from time to time, so a seamless transition wouldn’t be too hard.

Would you like to see Krysten Ritter return as Jessica Jones in the MCU? Let us know in the comments!

You can see Ritter in Nightbooks, which debuts on Netflix September 14th. The full interview with Ritter can be found at the top of the page.