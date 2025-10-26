Every Movie & TV Show Coming to Netflix on Halloween Week

As we enter the final week of October, Halloween is on the horizon! The beloved holiday arrives on Friday, but there is plenty of time for movie-watching and TV-binging before the trick-or-treat festivities begin. And what do you know, Netflix has five straight days of new additions planned for the week ahead.

The front end of the week is heavy on acquired TV programming. Monday will see the widely acclaimed AMC thriller series Dark Winds bring its third season to Netflix. Just two days later, Netflix will add both seasons of chilling Joe Hill TV adaptation NOS4A2.

Thursday will mark what is far and away the biggest new addition to Netflix this week, and it’s a hit series return that fans have been anticipating with mixed emotions. The Witcher returns for its fourth season on Thursday, and these episodes will be the first with Liam Hemsworth taking on the role of Geralt, having replaced original star Henry Cavill.

You can check out the full list of this week’s Netflix additions below!

Monday, October 27th

Dark Winds: Season 3

Sliding Doors

The Asset (DK) — NETFLIX SERIES

Infiltrating a criminal empire, undercover agent Tea becomes torn between her mission and a desire to help the ringleader’s girlfriend escape.

Tuesday, October 28th

Babo: The Haftbefehl Story (DE) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Personal interviews with Haftbefehl and those closest to him reveal the story behind the German rap icon as he takes a brutally honest look at his life.

Mo Amer: Wild World — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Mo Amer returns for his third Netflix stand-up special, Wild World. In this timely and fiercely honest hour, the comedian celebrates his Palestinian heritage, relives the birth of his son, takes aim at the TSA and much more.

Nightmares of Nature: Lost in the Jungle — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Chilling tales of survival unfurl in this documentary series that captures the drama, danger and dark beauty of nature from the perspective of its prey.

Wednesday, October 29th

NOS4A2: Seasons 1-2

Ballad of a Small Player (GB) — NETFLIX FILM

Amid the glittering casinos of Macau, a gambler running from his past — and his debts — becomes fascinated by an enigmatic woman at the baccarat table.

Rulers of Fortune (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES

A young man aspires to rise through the ranks of Rio’s gambling underworld — unaware of the dangerous game of betrayal, lust and blood that awaits him.

Selling Sunset: Season 9 — NETFLIX SERIES

The O Group agents are back for an explosive season. New faces bring new feuds and as the pressure turns up in their personal and professional lives, some might not have what it takes to keep their seat at the brokerage. As the landscape in Los Angeles quickly changes, everyone will have to adapt to a new reality.

Thursday, October 30th

Aileen: Queen of the Serial Killers (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Aileen Wuornos remains a rarity: a female serial killer. From childhood abuse to death-row revelations, this documentary revisits her life and crimes.

Amsterdam Empire (NL) — NETFLIX SERIES

When Jack’s affair comes to light, his wife Betty hatches a bitter plan to strip him of the thing he loves most: The Jackal, his coffeeshop empire.

Juan Gabriel: I Must, I Can, I Will (MX) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Rare videos and exclusive interviews reveal the genius, sacrifices and duality between the public and private lives of iconic singer-songwriter Juan Gabriel.

Son of a Donkey (AU) — NETFLIX SERIES

Theo comes up with chaotic schemes to save his impounded car. Meanwhile, his dying dad will stop at nothing to find himself a new kidney.

The Witcher: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

After the Continent-altering events of Season Three, Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri find themselves separated by a raging war and countless enemies. As their paths diverge, and their goals sharpen, they stumble on unexpected allies eager to join their journeys. And if they can accept these found families, they just might have a chance at reuniting for good…

Friday, October 31st

Bad Influencer (ZA) — NETFLIX SERIES

A single mother — and luxury bag counterfeiter — finds herself teaming up with a self-obsessed influencer to sell her bags and scrape her way out of debt.

Breathless: Season 2 (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

The hospital’s privatization ushers in a new supervisor and pushes the staff closer to the edge, as Patricia and Jésica battle between life and death.

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 4 (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES

The duel is on! Rap legends SCH and SDM go head-to-head as the competition introduces new challenges and two sides battling for a single shot at glory.