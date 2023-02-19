Fan-Favorite Netflix Series Loses Another Major Star for Season 5

Fan favorite Netflix series Sex Education has lost another major cast member for Season 5. Emma Mackey, who plays Maeve, revealed to RadioTimes.com that she has said goodbye to the character and doesn't plan to return for Season 5. The popular series just finished production on its fourth season last week. Season 4 does not yet have a debut date.

"Season 5? I've just finished the fourth one last week," Mackey said. "No, I don't think I'll be in Season 5. I've said goodbye to Maeve."

Mackey's announcement comes just over a week after star Ncuti Gatwa posted his own message saying goodbye to his character, Luke. Gatwa will star as the Fifteenth Doctor in the newest stint of Doctor Who.

"Last day. Last time. Bye bubs, thank you for all the lessons and for all the strength," Gatwa wrote in a caption to an Instagram post of the door to his trailer on the set of Sex Education.

What is Sex Education about?

In Sex Education Season 3, it's a new year as Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope (played by Jemima Kirke) tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush, and a lost voicemail still looms. Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff. Sex Education stars Asa Butterfield and Gillian Anderson in its lead roles, with Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Aimee Lou Wood, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Jim Howic, and Jason Isaacs also starring. The series was renewed for a fourth season last fall.

"I think these characters ... they've got legs," show creator Leslie Nunn told The Hollywood Reporter in 2021. "I think I could do some more with them if we're given the chance. [Netflix] is very supportive and really wanting us to tell the stories that we feel passionate about. It really feels like we're all on the same page, wanting to make the same show."

